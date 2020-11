A toddler has fallen from playground equipment at North Rockhampton.

A toddler has fallen from playground equipment at North Rockhampton.

PARAMEDICS are currently responding to reports of toddler who was injured falling from a slide at North Rockhampton.

It is understood the 18-month-old fell at least 1.5 meters from the equipment located on Simpson St at Berserker.

The incident occurred around 4.10pm Saturday afternoon.

Early reports suggested the toddler suffered both head and neck injuries in the fall.

More to come.