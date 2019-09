A toddler and woman were taken to hospital in Taroom the car they were travelling in rolled on the Fitzroy Development Rd.

A TODDLER and a woman were taken to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after the vehicle they were travelling in rolled on the Fitzroy Development Road.

The single vehicle accident was reported at 5.36pm.

Paramedics treated an adult female and a female toddler at the scene for minor injuries before transporting them in stables conditions to Taroom Hospital.