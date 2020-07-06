Menu
A toddler sustained serious burns after she fell into a fire.
Toddler with serious burns after fire pit fall

Michael Nolan
6th Jul 2020 10:07 AM | Updated: 2:17 PM
CRITICAL care paramedics rushed a female toddler to the Toowoomba Hospital after she fell onto a fire.

The incident occurred about 4.50pm yesterday, on private property at Helidon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the young girl sustained serious burns to her arm and hand.

In an unrelated incident, paramedics also transported a woman to the Toowoomba Hospital, about 3.20pm yesterday after she fell from a roof.

The QAS spokesman said the woman fell about 3m and sustained a serious head injury.

