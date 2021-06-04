Menu
The little boy was taken to hospital. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Naomi Jellicoe
News

Toddler’s mum tests positive to COVID

by Erin Lyons
4th Jun 2021 11:43 AM | Updated: 12:07 PM

Travellers on an entire floor of an Adelaide quarantine hotel have been forced to urgently evacuate and are being moved to a new facility after a toddler tested positive to Covid-19.

Health authorities in South Australia became particularly concerned after the child spent longer in the corridor at the hotel than expected while getting tested, ABC reports.

His mother has also returned a positive result.

The two-year-old was taken to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital on Thursday and discharged to Tom’s Court Hotel, which houses travellers who test positive for Covid-19.

The boy had been staying with his family at the Peppers Waymouth Hotel in Adelaide’s CBD.

An entire floor at the Peppers Waymouth Street Hotel was evacuated. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Naomi Jellicoe
He was described as “very unwell” by South Australian chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier.

Health officials are also “a little more anxious” about a possible spread on the repatriation flight given the child was not required to wear a mask while on the aircraft.

There were about 100 people on-board the flight that landed on Tuesday.

Additional testing for all passengers on the plane will be implemented as a result.

“As we learnt from the Playford Hotel, we need to make sure as soon as we have somebody test positive, we get them out of that hotel and move them to (the dedicated Covid-19 positive facility) Tom’s Court,” Professor Spurrier said.

Returned travellers will have to start their quarantine again.

SA Health has been contacted for comment.

More to come

Originally published as Toddler’s mum tests positive to COVID

    Big change to Instagram

    • 4th Jun 2021 12:18 PM

