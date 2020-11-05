Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The elderly couple who died after they fell from their home elevator have been identified as beloved Ayr grandparents.
The elderly couple who died after they fell from their home elevator have been identified as beloved Ayr grandparents.
News

Elderly couple who died in lift crash 'together in heaven’

by SAM FLANAGAN
5th Nov 2020 4:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE elderly Northern Queensland couple who tragically died after they fell from their home elevator have been identified as beloved Ayr grandparents.

Sebastiano 'Sib' Grasso and Maria Grasso were found dead in their Ayr home on Wednesday, after it's thought they had fallen from their home elevator, with investigators looking into whether there was a mechanical malfunction that caused the pair to fall.

It's believed the lift didn't have a door installed and the pair fell from a height, landing on a concrete floor.

Emergency services were called to the couple's home just after midday.

Sebastiano and Maria Grasso.
Sebastiano and Maria Grasso.

Both suffered critical head injuries as a result of the incident and were taken to Townsville University Hospital, where they passed away.

The couple come from a well-known cane farming family, with condolences flowing in for them on social media.

"So sad! At least they are together in heaven," Joolie Doolie commented on the Townsville Bulletin Facebook page.

"So sad, condolences to all," Coral Warden wrote.

It's believed the couple had been married for almost 60 years.

Sebastiano and Maria Grasso.
Sebastiano and Maria Grasso.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner and investigations are continuing by the Ayr Criminal Investigation Branch.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Workplace Health and Safety had been called to attend the scene

Originally published as 'Together in heaven': Loved couple remembered

maria grasso sebastiano sib grasso

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds of juniors ready for action at CQ touch carnival

        Premium Content Hundreds of juniors ready for action at CQ touch carnival

        Sport 107 boys and girls teams nominated for annual event in Rockhampton.

        Rocky-based Texan Tiffany shares insight into US election

        Premium Content Rocky-based Texan Tiffany shares insight into US election

        News An American based in Rockhampton has shared her thoughts on the drama-filled US...

        Council contracts $31m of work in one year

        Premium Content Council contracts $31m of work in one year

        Council News HERE’S where the money was spent.

        ‘He gave so much’: Adored CQ miner, footy coach farewelled

        Premium Content ‘He gave so much’: Adored CQ miner, footy coach farewelled

        Local Faces ‘He loved a hot cup of tea in the morning, he loved a beer, he loved a pie, he...