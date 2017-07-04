27°
News

Tokyo company's plan to pump $500K into 4 CQ centres

Melanie Plane
| 4th Jul 2017 6:29 AM
JAPANESE OWNERS: Global Sky Group has purchased four Central Queensland childcare centres in Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
JAPANESE OWNERS: Global Sky Group has purchased four Central Queensland childcare centres in Rockhampton and Yeppoon. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FROM Japan's capital to the Beef Capital, Global Sky Group are splashing the cash, improving quality ratings and enhancing intercultural communication.

Four Rockhampton and Yeppoon childcare facilities are in for a Japanese twist following a surprising investment by company Global Sky Group.

The Tokyo-based company with operations including environmental solutions, education and food and beverage businesses in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the USA, has expanded its community investments to Central Queensland.

Global Sky Group has this week acquired Central Queensland Childcare's four centres in Rocky and Yeppoon, including centres at Cedar Avenue in Yeppoon, Taranganba Rd in Taroomball, Bruigom St in North Rocky and Thozet Rd in North Rocky, which cater for children ranging from six weeks old up to school age.

Global Sky, who already own centres at Southport, Robina and Mudgeeraba, plans to pump more than $500K into the facilities to enhance services at the CQ centres for the benefit

of the local community, employing local staff

and management while drawing upon its international experience to add value.

Global Sky's managing director Ko Nagata (pictured) said the company's expansion into Rocky and Yeppoon would provide new opportunities for both local educators and children.

"Global Sky has a philosophy of developing sustainable community hubs which add value to the local community.

"By applying our local and international experience, we will seek to ensure the highest possible outcomes for children at the centre, including obtaining the top rating under the government's National Quality Standard,” Mr Nagata said.

"Having made our first Australian childcare centre investment in Queensland, we are delighted to be growing our network in the Sunshine State, our home away from home.

"With our current business ties with Queensland encompassing education, food and beverage and the Queensland Business Centre in Tokyo, we look forward to building even stronger ties between Queensland and Japan.”

Global Sky Group&#39;s managing director, Ko Nagata.
Global Sky Group's managing director, Ko Nagata. Contributed

Since purchasing centres in Robina and Southport, Global Sky have redeveloped the facilities leading to enhanced quality ratings from the State Government.

Global Sky has also fostered tie-ups with Japanese childcare centres and teachers as part

of its push to enhance intercultural communication, adding the knowledge gained from the world's highest quality service culture to the innovative learning practices of its Oceania centres.

In Japan, Global Sky Education operates an English language school in Kanda, Tokyo, providing a range of educational services tailored to Japanese businesspeople, casual learners and children, including educational exchanges to Australia as part of its "Hello Kids”, program involving both parents and children.

Global Sky is actively adding value to global communities with a particular emphasis on developing and operating community hubs such as research facilities, schools and restaurants.

The company is set to be operating more than 50 wind tunnels, 12 campuses, five restaurants and a hotel by calendar year-end 2017 across its international portfolio.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Why Dubai has taken a keen interest in Rockhampton

Why Dubai has taken a keen interest in Rockhampton

$36 million project garners international attention.

'I.T. is not just for the nerds': Mayor backs Rocky's brave new businesses

The Smart Working Hub design proposed for the former Bond Store at Customs House in Rockhampton.

How these local innovators are branching out into the global market.

New buffet restaurant set to pop up in Rocky's CBD

Sue Su and Jet Li are opening a new Chinese buffet restaurant.

The owners are behind another popular venue in the city

Rocky's first cattle road train a 'win' for local drivers

Frasers Livestock Transport become the first to drive a three-trailer cattle train through Rockhampton on the new stock route in May.

Industry body hails new stock route a success

Local Partners

From boredom to business to national award finalist

Julia Watson took her hobby to a business now in the running for a national award

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Our golden girl back to open uni games this afternoon

Cyclist Anna Meares was chosen as flag bearer for the 2016 Rio Olympics after announcing her retirement from the sport of cycling.

Locals are encouraged to turn out and show their support

WHAT'S ON: 25+ events to keep you entertained this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will be holding school holiday fun throughout the weekend.

What's on in Central Queensland this weekend?

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Ultimate Holiday Guide: 60 events to entertain the kids

City Centre Plaza will hold special school holidays activities.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids this school holidays?

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

REALITY TV contestants are used to revealing personal information to a national audience, but last night’s MasterChef could have taken that a bit too far.

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

Laidley's Judah Kelly has been crowned The Voice winner for 2017.

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today.

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final scored a big win in last night’s TV ratings.

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

Packer sends in security team to protect Stefanovic

James Packer and Karl Stefanovic in 2012.

Security tried a number of tactics to keep away paparazzi.

Hotel Freehold for Sale Rockhampton

385 Lakes Creek Road, Koongal 4701

Commercial Country Pub with 10 Boarding rooms~ upstairs or redevelopment site, the price ... $225,000 + GST

Country Pub with 10 Boarding rooms~ upstairs or redevelopment site, the price will surprise!! An absolutely amazing opportunity now exists to purchase this quaint...

Renovates Delight

323 Greenlake Road, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 5 $519,000

This property offers so much potential and with 90% of the renovations completed for you. This double story brick home is situated on a 25 Acre allotment. ...

Gorgeous High Set Home with 3 Bay Shed!

55 Luck Avenue, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 5 $289,000

Book your inspection now as tomorrow could be too late to view this vibrant three bedroom home that has all the hard work done, making it an ideal first home or...

Country Style Oasis - minutes from Town!

8 Vass Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 4 2 2 $365,000

Country Style Oasis - minutes from Town! Situated on a 1 acre corner allotment and in close proximity to The Caves Pub, School and local convenience store is...

FAMILY LIFESTYLE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC POSITION

301 Kime Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $269,000

The astute Buyer WILL NOT go past this OPPORTUNITY to secure a PRIME PROPERTY brimming with ENDLESS potential… - Exceptionally SPACIOUS = FAMILY LIVING at its...

Walk to major shopping, Doctors, Restaurants

7 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $259,000

If you have been looking for a beautiful home with-in walking distance to major shopping centres, doctors, restaurants then this home is a must for you to Inspect.

Brand New Low Set Brick Home

8 Hopkins Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

First Home Buyers are eligible for the $20,000 First Home Owners Grant! This sensational brand new home is bright and vibrant with all of the modern features.

1295m2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BAY SHED WITH POWER. BACK ACCESS. $200,000 NEG

18 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This freshly painted home is the one to put on your inspection list. It ticks all the boxes and has a multitude of features and benefits. It ticks all the boxes...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $339,000

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $339000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

THE PROUD ENTERTAINER AND FAMILY HOME. $599,000 NEGOTIABLE

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $599,000

• Executive Home in Sort After Location • 5 Bedrooms • Fully Ducted Air-conditioning • In-ground Salt Water Pool connecting with the large covered entertainment...

Reno from hell: Builder ordered to pay home owner $140k

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!