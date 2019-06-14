Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ADELAIDE v RICHMOND
ADELAIDE v RICHMOND
AFL

Betts gets last laugh over Stack

by Tim Michell
13th Jun 2019 11:39 PM

EDDIE Betts has revealed what he said to Richmond young gun Sydney Stack as they shared a high-five after his stunning last quarter snap on Thursday night.

The mercurial Adelaide small forward produced a moment of sheer brilliance from the 'Eddie Betts pocket', gathering possession before sprinting away from Tigers defender Nathan Broad and snapping truly to put the Crows 35 points ahead.

 

He was mobbed by teammates Rory Sloane and Josh Jenkins before spotting Stack, who was one of Richmond's best in a 33-point defeat.

Betts pointed at Stack before they high-fived, the young Tiger grinning broadly as he appreciated Betts' goal.

Betts explained the exchange post-match.

"Stack is a great young player but he keeps pushing you," he said.

"Sydney kept saying all game 'no special goals tonight brother'.

"When I got it I said to him 'told ya brother'."

afl crows eddie betts tigers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Former A-grade cricketer's 30-year cold case reopened

    premium_icon Former A-grade cricketer's 30-year cold case reopened

    Crime An A-grade cricketing legend who left his mark on Rockhampton in the 1980s is the subject of a 30-year-old cold case which has been reopened in Sydney.

    Adani groundwater plan approved

    premium_icon Adani groundwater plan approved

    News Adani's final hurdle has been approved with conditions

    Dad found with meth, marijuana and Viagra at car wash

    premium_icon Dad found with meth, marijuana and Viagra at car wash

    Crime And he'd never renewed his licence after SA drunk drive