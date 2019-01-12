Tom Busby welcomes another daughter

Tom Busby is quickly being outnumbered in his family.

TOM Busby, of the band Busby Marou, is quickly being outnumbered in his family.

His wife, Huma, last week gave birth to a beautiful girl, Henrietta Ali Busby.

Henrietta joins sisters Freddie Rita, 3, and Marigold Margaret, 1.

He shared this photo on Instagram with the caption: "#girlgang What a brilliant start to the year!”.

Rocky baby makes international headlines

THE Busby Marou star's child isn't the only baby making headlines

Rockhampton Zoo has also attracted attention, this time on the other side of the globe.

Photos of our very own chimpanzee, Capri, at the zoo have appeared in De Telegraaf in Holland.

This publication happens to be the largest Dutch daily morning newspaper.

PHOTOGENIC: Eight-month-old chimpanzee Capri, who was the first baby chimp born is Queensland in 40 years, knows how to capture an audience's attention.

Business celebrates milestone anniversary

A BIG shout-out must go to Kerrilyn and Schae Page and their team at NewsXpress Mount Morgan.

This month marks 13 years since they purchased the store on Morgan St in the town's CBD.

They have taken a walk down memory lane on their Facebook page.

Let's congratulate them on their service to the Mount Morgan and surrounding communities.

Central Queensland on the small screen

The Capricorn Coast was featured on Queensland Weekender last month.

With the "rainforest to reef”, it was described as one of the most beautiful places in the country.

The clip shows the presenter skydiving with Skydive Capricorn, then they visited The Centenary of ANZAC Memorial Walk at Emu Park.

Clips of Yeppoon were shown, including customers getting coffee and acai bowls at Lure Living and kids playing at Keppel Kraken.

Little Johnny Tours was mentioned and Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary and Fern's Hideaway at Byfield.

Of course sailing the Keppel islands and our jewel Great Keppel Island were also featured.

Salt Apartments Yeppoon were featured for their 4.5 star accommodation.

Why we want more Rami Malek

WE want it all.

And we want it now.

Yes, I just threaded Queen's 1989 hit, I Want It All into this piece.

Bohemian Rhapsody, the acclaimed biopic on rock band Queen and their legendary frontman, Freddie Mercury has returned to BCC Rockhampton.

Rami Malek pictured in Bohemian Rhapsody, his Golden Globe award-winning performance as Freddie Mercury.

Following a brief absence from our cinema, the film was quickly ushered back onto our screens after it won Best Picture this week at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

And Rami Malek also took home Best Actor for his breath-taking performance as the androgynous innovator, Mercury.

BCC Rockhampton's assistant general manager, Brandon Lees confirmed the film's return.

"We wanted to bring it back for the people who unfortunately missed it as there was also consistent word of mouth about how great it is and how everyone has been loving it,” he said.

And movie-goers of all ages have enjoyed the experience of re-discovering the story of these iconic musicians.

"It's no surprise that the reach of people who have loved Queen is never ending so we've had all demographics come and enjoy the film, and it's great to see that more people are interested in the story of Queen and Freddie Mercury,” he said.

"We expect to hear it all over the Oscar season as well so we won't be surprised if it's still here for another week after Wednesday, January 16.”

So if you want to check out the film on the big screen, you better be quick.

Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened at BCC Rockhampton tonight at 6pm and 8.50pm.

Currently, nightly sessions have been scheduled up until Wednesday.

Visit www.eventcinemas.com.au for more information.

Name and Shame

DRINK drivers, you have been warned!

And if you plan on driving with drugs in your system, same.

From this week all drink and drug drivers will be named in Saturday's edition of The Morning Bulletin.

Sometimes tragedy is unavoidable but in the case of driving under the influence, there are no excuses.

Turn to page 4 to see who made the list this week.

Stay tuned until next week to find what makes the cut on the next edition of the Fox Files.