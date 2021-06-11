Tom Cruise’s son now barely recognisable

The son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise has debuted a drastic new look, and you’d be forgiven for not recognising him at all.

Connor Cruise revealed a new, clean-shaven look on social media on Wednesday that had followers doing a double-take.

The 26-year-old son of Hollywood exes Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman took to Instagram this week to show off his new look via an Instagram Stories selfie, captioning the shot, "New face, who dis?"

The photo shows Cruise with a buzzcut and tidy facial hair, as opposed to a photo shared to the site seven weeks ago, where he can be seen with short, curly hair and a hearty beard.

Connor Cruise shared his bold (or bald) new look with followers.

Cruise was adopted by the Eyes Wide Shut co-stars shortly after his 1995 birth. Sister Isabella, 28, was adopted by the couple three years earlier in 1992.

Both Connor and Isabella were raised in the Church of Scientology by their ambassador father, with sources at People reporting they "are completely dedicated Scientologists just like Tom".

"Connor lives in Clearwater, which is the church's main hub. He still deejays but he has really become a big fishing guy. He's content with living a quieter life."

As for their mum Nicole, the Oscar-winner told Who magazine in 2018 that she supports her children, even if she doesn't agree with their following in Tom's footsteps.

"They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it's my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe - that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I'm open here.

Connor and Bella Cruise are both staunch Scientologists. Picture: Instagram

"I think that's so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family - I believe it's wrong," she added.

