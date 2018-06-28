Gleeson rips Denyer over Gold Logie nomination

GRANT Denyer copped a ribbing from Tom Gleeson on TV last night over his Gold Logie nomination.

Denyer was a guest on the popular Hard Chat segment which airs during The Weekly with Charlie Pickering on the ABC. Right from the outset, Gleeson made it clear he couldn't understand how Denyer has been nominated for TV's biggest award.

"You were nominated for a Gold Logie for Family Feud which has been axed," Gleeson said to Denyer. "Are the Logies broken?"

Denyer joked, "if I had a known it was this easy to be nominated I would have had all my shows axed a long time ago".

Gleeson continued. "I struggle with it as a man of science. The Gold Logie is supposed to be for the most popular person on TV. Your show was axed due to low ratings from the third highest-rating network. That just doesn't make sense."

Denyer was a good sport and replied, "you're looking at it the wrong way. It's Australia's most loved game show, that's what you say when you're not the highest rating game show".

In a final dig about Family Feud, Gleeson said, "was it hard to do a survey of 100 people when even 100 people weren't watching?"

In the segment, Denyer said he thinks A Current Affair host Tracy Grimshaw will win the Gold Logie at Sunday night's ceremony.

Gold Logie nominees (from left): Tracy Grimshaw, Rodger Corser, Andrew Winter, Jessica Marais, Grant Denyer and Amanda Keller.

While Gleeson thinks that would make sense given how well ACA rates, he would like to see Denyer win purely to highlight the absurdity of the Logies.

"Because the Logies are an absolute joke, how good would it be if you won the Gold for a show that wasn't on air?" Gleeson said.

And with that he told the Family Feud host that from now until Sunday he will campaign for Denyer to win the Gold Logie.

"You're the perfect underdog," Gleeson said to the pint-sized game show host. "You could literally walk under a dog!"

If you'd like to get on the 'Denyer for Gold' bandwagon, you can vote for him on the Logies website.

The 2018 TV Week Logie Awards will air live on Channel 9 from 7pm on Sunday, July 1