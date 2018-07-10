Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Is Gary Ablett’s form dip attributable to a sore shoulder? Picture: AFL Media
Is Gary Ablett’s form dip attributable to a sore shoulder? Picture: AFL Media
AFL

Ablett’s secret injury battle

by Jay Clark
10th Jul 2018 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIERSHIP Cat Tom Lonergan believes Gary Ablett is secretly battling a lingering shoulder problem which has limited the champion playmaker's inside midfield work.

Ablett has again come under fire for his performance in the Cats' commanding win over Sydney on Thursday night, but Lonergan said the dual Brownlow Medalist's shoulder was still giving him grief.

 

Ablett, 34, had surgery on his left shoulder in late 2016, and it continued to hamper the veteran superstar early last season at Gold Coast.

Lonergan said Ablett was keeping the injury battle low-key.

"He is still trying to find his position in the team, and he is coming off some horrific injuries," Lonergan said.

"I know the shoulder one is a lot worse that probably anyone knows about.

"I'm not sure whether that's in his head when he is playing that inside midfield role, in traffic.

"But I just always thought we got Gaz for a reason and that's for the back end of the season - for September - because class comes to the top at that point in the year."

Lonergan was adamant Geelong could seriously challenge Richmond for this year's flag and said the club's plan was always designed around helping Ablett fire in September.

Ablett has not played finals since 2010 when he left the Cattery for a seven-year stint at Gold Coast.

Lonergan, who spoke about his courageous return to football after losing a kidney in an on-field collision in 2006, said Ablett would be a weapon in the do-or-die matches, especially at the MCG.

The Cats have a 10-8 record at the home of football since the start of 2016.

"I think the prelim, when everyone is a bit nervous, I think the cream rises," Lonergan said on the Don't Argue podcast.

"We haven't played enough footy at the G (in recent years), but we play eight games (this year), and there is still two more to go," he said.

"We play Richmond twice, so we get two good looks at them, and we have got some players coming back in and still got depth in the reserves.

"I think the Cats will be right amongst it at the end of the year."

Related Items

Show More
afl afl2018 gary ablett jnr geelong tom lonergan

Top Stories

    Norths retain prized John Jarro Shield with big win

    premium_icon Norths retain prized John Jarro Shield with big win

    Sport Winning coach pays tribute to spirit shown by Fitzroy/Gracemere

    • 10th Jul 2018 8:36 AM
    Former Rocky woman wrestles with acting success in new movie

    premium_icon Former Rocky woman wrestles with acting success in new movie

    News Stephanie Kutty's star is on the rise in new film, Stardom.

    • 10th Jul 2018 8:19 AM
    Aussie chart-toppers set to tour through CQ

    Aussie chart-toppers set to tour through CQ

    News FOLK-rock band announces Rocky concert

    • 10th Jul 2018 8:00 AM
    Rocky biker to return to riding after serious crash

    premium_icon Rocky biker to return to riding after serious crash

    Motoring RIDER's friend discusses injuries and why he'll keep riding

    Local Partners