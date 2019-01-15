Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tom Melbourne will make the All Star Mile. (Jerad Williams)
Tom Melbourne will make the All Star Mile. (Jerad Williams)
Horses

Tom merits place among the Stars

15th Jan 2019 8:40 AM

TOM Melbourne has been set for the All-Star Mile at Flemington on March 16.

With nominations for $5 million race closing at noon Tuesday, the popular Chris Waller-trained 8YO was added at the 11th hour.

Public voting for the first 10 horses to enter the race begins on Monday. Four further horses will be entered as wildcards.

"This race and the whole concept of fans voting for their favourite horse is tailor-made for Tom Melbourne," Head of OTI Racing Terry Henderson said.

"He's obviously a very popular horse, so there's a good chance that he'll get the votes needed.

"Tom's already got a cult following on social media, so he will be doing his best to drum up a bit of support.

"He trialled at Flemington last Friday and went very well, so the plan is to run him in Sydney on 26th January, then he'd probably have two more races before The All-Star Mile - assuming he gets a start."

More Stories

all-star mile flemington tom melbourne
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Update on condition of CQ man injured in Capricorn Hwy crash

    premium_icon Update on condition of CQ man injured in Capricorn Hwy crash

    Breaking The Stanwell man was flown to Brisbane in a critical condition after the crash

    Teen driver 'over the moon' about latest speedway success

    premium_icon Teen driver 'over the moon' about latest speedway success

    Motor Sports Rocky competitor scores podium finish in Australian junior title

    • 15th Jan 2019 9:18 AM
    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Your guide to what's happening in Central Queensland

    Local Partners