DALLAS Steven Robinson told police the seeds in his pants pocket were tomato seeds.

Robinson, 48, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge of possessing marijuana.

The court heard Robinson had the seeds in a bag on July 22 about 10.40pm in Rockhampton and police said the bag smelt like marijuana.

He was fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.