Ton of courage in 118-point scoreline

DEFENCE: The charging run of Rockhampton Brothers player Liam Pickersgill is halted by Fitzroy/Gracemere's Milton Williams in Sunday's A-grade game. Michelle Gately

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Brothers have recorded one of the biggest A-grade wins in the club's history, piling on 118 unanswered points against Fitzroy/Gracemere.

The tries were shared around but Riley Reid and Mark Johnstone led the way with three apiece in the Rockhampton Rugby League fixture.

Coach Scott Munns was pleased with how his players maintained their composure and kept Fitzroy to nil.

After the game, he visited the opposition dressing sheds and congratulated the players on their spirit and never-say-die attitude.

"Most of those guys played reserve grade as well but they competed right to the end,” Munns said.

"They were still chasing hard and having a crack when it was 100-nil.

"I just said if the club could get another 10 or 15 of you blokes you'd be in a good place, and could turn it around next year.”

Brothers host first-placed Yeppoon on Saturday in a game that could well determine the minor premiers.

Yeppoon have lost just one game this season, Brothers have lost two.

Munns said Brothers were not focused on the minor premiership, but rather on just getting a win over the ever-consistent Seagulls.

"We just have to get into the grind with them and stick to what works for us,” he said.

"They've got strike power all over the park. They've got some really talented players but we know if we concentrate on just one or two of them someone else will hurt us so we need to take a whole of team approach.”

