Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Israel Folau playing for the Brisbane Broncos against the Dragons at Suncorp Stadium in 2010. Picture: Colin Whelan/AAP
Israel Folau playing for the Brisbane Broncos against the Dragons at Suncorp Stadium in 2010. Picture: Colin Whelan/AAP
Rugby League

Tonga coach says he may pick Folau

31st Jan 2020 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM

ISRAEL Folau will be considered for Tonga selection if he performs well for Catalans Dragons, coach Kristian Woolf says.

The former Wallabies fullback, who has not played since being sacked by Rugby Australia for making homophobic comments on social media, has signed a one-year contract with the Super League club.

Folau is due to arrive in France next week and the 30-year-old could make his debut for the Dragons against Wakefield in round two on Sunday week.

Woolf, who also coaches St Helens, says Folau is passionate about his Tongan heritage.

"Israel is a real professional and in any meetings or dealings I have had with him he has been really good," Woolf told NRL.com.

"If he is playing footy that warrants picking him in the side, he will be considered along with everyone else.

"He wouldn't get selected because of who is, he would only be selected because he is the best player."

However, Woolf also admits there will always be a reason to stay loyal to the players who have performed so well in recent years.

Tonga, who beat Australia and Great Britain last year, are scheduled to meet New Zealand and Fiji in the Oceania Cup later this year, with dates and venues yet to be confirmed for the tournament.

Woolf says Tonga are in regular discussions with Samoa over a Test match between the countries, which could potentially have Folau facing off against Toronto Wolfpack's star signing, Sonny Bill Williams.

"I'm not sure what Sonny's interest is in playing for Samoa but he would have a very good influence on them both internally and the team," Woolf said.

More Stories

Show More
catalans dragons israel folau kristian woolf st helens super league tonga wallabies
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ worker files a claim for $2.6m after spinal injury

        premium_icon CQ worker files a claim for $2.6m after spinal injury

        News Curtis Island worker files to sue for ‘negligent workplace’.

        Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        premium_icon Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        News Despite no visible bulldozers, the $1 billion project is moving forward with steady...

        Unexpected twist in Hills Hoist ‘eyesore’ saga

        premium_icon Unexpected twist in Hills Hoist ‘eyesore’ saga

        News ‘Get rid of that Victa Mower and the Holden while you’re at it. And no more meat...

        Councillors will keep beating the freedom of speech drum

        premium_icon Councillors will keep beating the freedom of speech drum

        Council News LIVINGSTONE Shire Councillors have been briefed on social media guidelines...