Fitness instructor clings to life after bar incident

Hikifo'ou Latu, 21, was a self-employed fitness instructor who had just arrived in Australia from Auckland. Picture: Facebook

A TONGAN man who was critically injured after being knocked out at a popular Brisbane bar at the weekend had only recently arrived in the country when the incident occured.

Hikifo’ou Latu, 21, remains in hospital in a critical condition. Picture: Facebook

Hikifo'ou Latu, 21, was at Oxford 152 in Bulimba when an altercation between him and a security guard broke out.

Police are investigating whether Mr Latu was punched, causing him to fall back and strike his head on the pavement.

After four days, Mr Latu remains in a critical condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital, a spokesman confirmed.

Family and friends of Mr Latu have taken to social media to share their prayers and well wishes.

"Hikifo'ou it's round 2, and your ahead on God's points, so make sure you keep to the game plan Fight To Live and Live to Fight. Let's Do This together, your fight is my fight," Tafolo Lapaha wrote on Facebook.

Cousin Chris Latu posted a picture of himself and Mr Latu and said: "Thinking of you my dox. Hope & pray you recover well. Love & prayers to you."

"Prayers going out to you my bro!! Stay strong," friend Kathleen Nishi wrote.

Mr Latu, a Tongan man, had recently arrived in Brisbane from Auckland, New Zealand.

Friends have posted of support to Hikifo’ou Latu on social media.

According to his professional LinkedIn account, he is a self-employed fitness instructor, passionate about helping others.

"Don't just decide to lose weight today, decide that today is the day you are going to change your life. Make your weight-loss journey a life changing one, not only for you but for everyone around you. Experience the LifeStyle," his account reads.

"My Name is Hikifoou, but you can call me Ou. I am willing able to go out of my way to make your life that much longer and that much more healthier.

"My goal is to make you not only physically more healthier and active but, I want to help you also "think" a healthier lifestyle. Make today yours and everyday after. Control your lifestyle."