Tonight the last 'drinks til 5am' for Rocky revellers

THIS weekend could be the last one where Rockhampton revellers can get a drink at a licenced venue up until 5am.

After two-years of yo-yoing legislation in Queensland in relation to lockout laws, the State Government on Thursday night voted to change the game again. Read the transcript of the full reading of the legislation changes from Queensland Parliament Hansard below

Ginger Mule manager and Safe Night Rockhampton Precinct Inc president Hamish Hughes said from what he understood of the legislation changes approved this week, the new changes mean it will be harder for liquor licensees to apply for the special permits to stay open until 5am.

Ginger Mule has an approved permit to stay open tonight until 5am (Sunday morning). It is one of a few that has a permit granted under the previous criteria for this weekend. Opposition fair trading spokesman Jarrod Bleijie told Queensland Parliament on March 1 that a venue in Fortitude Valley had received approval for a permit under the previous criteria for Friday night.

"I was told that a licensee who had applied for an extended permit for this weekend was advised at 3.34 this afternoon that their permit had been granted. Two days before the event, at 3.34 this afternoon, the Attorney-General's department advised a trader that they could have the extended trading permit,” he said.

A spokesperson for Mr Bleijie said the permit he was referring to was in Fortitude Valley.

Mr Hughes said the new changes meant instead of each licensee eligible for the permits to have 12 5am finishes a year, will now only get six.

Also, the licensee can not have two 5am finishes on the same weekend and they can only be used for events that are significantly important.

Mr Hughes said they way he understood the 'significantly important' criteria was that if the Australian Socceroos made the World Cup Grand Final and the game was expected to be finished at 4am, licensees could apply for the special permit but would only be able to serve drinks and stay open half an hour after the game finished.

He said Caulfield Cup and New Years Eve were the busiest weekends of the year for pubs and clubs in Rockhampton, but this year, Cup day may not be eligible for the 5am permit.

"Next weekend will be interesting because it will be the first where all the bars in Rockhampton will shut at 3am,” Mr Hughes said.

"So we will be kicking everyone out on the street.

"At the moment, we are getting 200-300 people coming in here (Ginger Mule) between 3am and 5am from other venues closing.

"It will be interesting to see how taxis cope next weekend... and how police deal with it.”

On top of the changes to the special permit system, 10 licensed venues in Rockhampton will be required to install ID Scanners by July 1 - but there are only two approved providers and they will only lease the units to venues, not sell them.

"We had a meeting this week with the ID scanner providers,” Mr Hughes said.

He said they negotiated a $60,000 per year lease price for the 10 units for the 10 venues in Rockhampton.

Mr Hughes said Ginger Mule had previously purchased an ID scanner for $6400, but it was not approved by the Office of Liquor and Gaming (OLG), "so it's useless now”.

Capricornia Liquor Unit Sergeant Paul Bennett said Zodiac and Flamingoes purchased ID Scanners a few years ago for about $20,000 and those units, which have been in use in the past few years, are also not approved by OLG.

He said it was believed there would be 254 ID scanners needed to be put in place in venues across Queensland by July 1.

”After two years of these laws, we are back to where we started,” Mr Hughes said.

”It could change again if there's another election soon.”

LNP Shadow Minister for Fair Trading Jarrod Bleijie said Labor's inaction and indecision over the 1am lockout over the last 12 months had left Queensland's liquor industry and thousands of employees in limbo.

LIQUOR AND OTHER LEGISLATION AMENDMENT BILL

Introduction Hon. YM D'ATH (Redcliffe-ALP) (Attorney-General and Minister for Justice and Minister for Training and Skills) (2.34 pm): I present a bill for an act to amend the Liquor Act 1992, the Liquor Regulation 2002 and the Penalties and Sentences Act 1992 for particular purposes. I table the bill and explanatory notes. I nominate the Legal Affairs and Community Safety Committee to consider the bill.

Tabled paper:

Liquor and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2017 [161].

Tabled paper:

Liquor and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2017, explanatory notes [162].

The Palaszczuk government has committed to implementing an evidence based policy framework to reduce alcohol fuelled violence in and around licensed premises in Queensland.

The government acknowledges the extensive body of national and international research which indicates that reducing late-

night liquor service hours significantly decreases alcohol related assaults. That is why the Tackling Alcohol-Fuelled Violence Legislation Amendment Act 2016 included amendments that, from 1 July 2016, reduced available liquor service hours to 2 am statewide and 3 am in Queensland's 15 safe night precincts.

However, the Palaszczuk government recognises that evidence is not static, and at times further refining is needed to ensure that the approach being taken represents the most efficient and effective way to achieve harm minimisation objectives. In this regard, independent researchers engaged to conduct an evaluation of the government's tackling alcohol fuelled violence policy found in their six-month interim evaluation report that in Fortitude Valley and safe night precincts across Queensland between July and December 2016 there had been no change to the existing trends in common assaults and serious assaults during the late-night high-risk liquor service period.

The report suggested that the systematic and widespread use of temporary late-night extended hours permits has the potential to compromise the impact of the tackling alcohol fuelled violence policy.

As an illustration, researchers observed that since 1 July 2016 there has not been a single weekend night where all venues in the Fortitude Valley precinct have ceased service of alcohol at 3 am. The report also concluded that the current research evidence suggests that the introduction of a lockout is not likely to significantly change current trends in relation to assault and injury. Additionally, the report endorsed the use of ID scanning and banning orders as harm minimisation measures.

Given the findings raised in the report, the government is determined to strengthen the tackling alcohol fuelled violence policy by implementing policies that take into account the latest research evidence in relation to lockouts and address issues identified around the use of temporary late-night extended hours permits. Accordingly, the bill proposes to repeal the lockout retrospectively from 1 February 2017. Without a lockout in place there remains no practical reason to distinguish between safe night precincts and 3 am safe night precincts in the manner originally contemplated by the policy.

Accordingly, the bill will also retrospectively repeal the 3 am safe night precinct model from 1 February 2017. As a result, 3 am liquor service hours with no lockout will be available to approved licensees located in all 15 safe night precincts in Queensland. This means the inner west Brisbane safe night precinct, which was not prescribed as a 3 am safe night precinct as of 1 February 2017, will retain its 3 am trading status as will the other 14 safe night precincts.

This approach aligns with the government's aim to promote a vibrant night-time economy throughout Queensland while recognising that safe night precincts are best equipped to deal with an additional hour of liquor service given the additional safety measures in place in these areas. In conjunction with this, from 1 July 2017 licensed premises that are located in a safe night precinct and hold a permanent extended trading hours approval for liquor service beyond midnight will be required to scan IDs using an approved networked ID scanning system commencing from 10 pm and continuing throughout the time that liquor may be sold on the premises.

In response to the independent report's finding that temporary late-night extended hours permits were being used to maintain 5 am business-as-usual service of liquor on the weekends, the bill proposes significant changes to the permit framework. The issuing frequency for temporary late-night extended hours permits will be restricted by halving the number of temporary late-night extended hours permits that may be granted statewide, from 12 to six in a calendar year.

Amendments will also be made to ensure that temporary late-night extended hours permits may not be granted in excess of one per month or on consecutive days, unless in relation to a legitimate multiday event. The number of temporary late-night extended hours permits available in a calendar year to licensees of newly licensed premises will be calculated on a pro rata basis based on the month the licence was granted.

It is intended that the amendments to the maximum number of temporary late-night extended hours permits that may be issued by the Commissioner of Liquor and Gaming to a licensed premises will apply from 1 January 2017. Accordingly, any temporary late-night extended hours permits for dates in 2017 granted prior to the commencement of the new legislation will count towards the maximum of six permits that may be issued. Any permits granted for dates occurring after commencement of the new legislation will be cancelled, and licensees will be given the opportunity to reapply under the new special occasion criteria.

To be considered a 'special occasion', an event must meet the following criteria. It must be an occasion persons independent of the licensee, owner or occupier wish to celebrate on the licensed premises; and it must be either a special public event-meaning a unique or infrequent event of local, state or national significance-or a wedding, birthday or other private occasion being celebrated at a function that is not open to the public.

To introduce additional rigour, the legislation will be amended to provide that a temporary late-night extended hours permit may only be granted during the time the special occasion is happening and, if the Commissioner for Liquor and Gaming considers it appropriate, for a reasonable time before or after the special occasion is happening, to ensure a safe environment in and around licensed premises is maintained. For example, if an extended hours permit is granted to sell liquor on a special occasion such as a significant international sporting match being televised from 1 am to 3 am, the commissioner may grant a permit, for instance, to include liquor trading between midnight and 3.30 am in order to allow for the orderly and practical congregation and dispersal of patrons from the event.

However, it is not intended that this will be used by licensees to attempt to merely keep the bar open and encourage patrons to continue drinking. To provide further guidance and certainty for licensees, a head of power will be provided to allow a regulation to prescribe an event or class of events which would or would not be considered as a special public event.

The new temporary late-night extended hours permits framework will ensure that licensees may only be granted temporary late-night extended hours permits for legitimate special occasions of an infrequent nature and not as part of business-as-usual late-night trading. While a maximum of six permits are able to be issued, it is not intended that six permits will necessarily be granted to a licensee in any one calendar year.

The bill also proposes a number of technical amendments to clarify and support the effective operation of the Liquor Act 1992 to support the tackling alcohol fuelled violence policy. To enhance the effective operation of the mandatory ID-scanning provisions that will be in force from 1 July 2017, the bill clarifies that licensees of regulated premises with approved permanent extended trading hours beyond midnight must continue to scan patron IDs when serving liquor beyond their usual late-night hours under a temporary late-night extended hours permit. It is noted that licensees who are not approved for permanent extended trading hours past midnight will continue to be exempt from the requirement to scan patron IDs when serving liquor past midnight under a temporary late-night extended hours permit.

The final minor technical amendment to the Liquor Act supports the safe night precinct framework by clarifying that premises that are no longer located within a safe night precinct as a result of a future boundary change will have their liquor service hours automatically wound back to 2 am. The Commissioner for Liquor and Gaming will be required to give licensees notice prior to the change taking effect.

The bill also makes an amendment to the Penalties and Sentences Act 1992 to allow a sentencing court to impose a banning order on an offender convicted of a prescribed drug offence where the offence was committed in, or in a public place in the vicinity of, licensed premises. The amendment extends upon the existing banning order framework in the Penalties and Sentences Act by applying to offenders convicted of the offences of supplying or trafficking dangerous drugs under the Drugs Misuse Act 1986. The banning order may be imposed if the sentencing court is satisfied that the convicted offender poses an unacceptable risk to the safety, welfare and good order of licensed premises or areas in the vicinity thereof or to the people who attend those premises and areas. This amendment delivers on our commitment to expand upon the existing banning order framework to include convicted drug offenders.

Queenslanders expect their government to listen to the evidence and take action that will reduce the harm caused by alcohol related violence. In this regard, the public have a right to expect balanced policymaking rather than point -scoring. These evidence based, common-sense reforms are necessary to maximise the harm reduction benefits associated with reducing liquor service hours and supporting the development of a safe and vibrant night-life that includes but does not centre solely upon the service of alcohol. I commend the bill to the House.