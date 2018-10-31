Tonnes of debris removed from CQ beaches

Seventy-five volunteers collected just under a tonne of litter in the clean-up.

IN A champion effort, the Surfrider Foundation's third annual Five Rocks Clean Up held last weekend attracted more than 75 volunteers who worked over three days to remove just under a tonne of marine debris from the Nine Mile, Five Rocks and Three Rivers beaches.

Capricornia Catchments project officer Shelly McArdle said the group was very impressed by the roll up of volunteers that has steadily increased each year.

"We certainly didn't think we would get the amazing interest that we did,” Ms McArdle siad.

"It is a testament to just how much our community cares for our environmen.

"To top this off, halfway through the event, local man Jo Breach turned up with his ute packed to capacity of all kinds of debris boosting the haul considerably.

"He said it was something that he and his mates did quite often.

"It is so pleasing to see this kind of autonomy happening in our community especially with the younger people.

"To have stewardship like this is so special and it contributes to the fundamental shift that is needed to create real change in our community and globally.”

Capricorn Coast Landcare spokeswoman Sabrina Burke said the majority of debris found was not left by locals, so when volunteers came to clean-up events to collect other people's litter, it was a reflection of our healthy and proud coastal community.

"Going forward we can all choose in our homes and businesses to avoid disposable plastic, and switch to biodegradable and reusable alternatives, so that our waste doesn't become another generation's problem,” Ms Burke said.

Surfrider Capricornia member Claire Sellens agreed.

"This event is about people showing their passion, leaving a place in a better condition than when they found it,” Ms Sellens said. "We can all make changes by refusing plastic so that at some point in the future there will be little need to clean up our beaches.”

The event was supported for the third year in a row by the Fitzroy Basin Association through funding from the National Landcare Program along with Livingstone Shire Council, QPWS and Cleanwater Group.

The event also enjoyed wonderful support from the local Ripcurl stores who generously donated great prizes to include in the volunteer prize draw.

To find out more about how to become involved in similar events contact Shelly McArdle on smcardle@cap catchments.org.au.