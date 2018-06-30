Diva’s daughter has big future

Divanation has the breeding to suggest she could go far. Picture: Brett Holburt/Getty

Divanation has the breeding to suggest she could go far. Picture: Brett Holburt/Getty

Richly bred filly Divanation is as close to racing royalty as you can get.

She's a daughter of four-time Group 1 winner and Cox Plate runner-up All Too Hard - a half-brother to champion sprinting mare Black Caviar - and is out of three-time Melbourne Cup winner Makybe Diva.

"She's been slow maturing, which was always going to be the case with her pedigree,'' trainer Tony McEvoy said.

"Thankfully the owners have let us be really patient with her and let come at her time."

While impeccable breeding is far from a guarantee for racetrack success, the connections' patience has already been rewarded ahead of Divanation's city debut at Morphettville on Saturday.

Divanation was an impressive Werribee winner on debut and SA's leading trainer said the paddock was the next stop - win, lose or draw.

"She was really good first-up against the older horses in a maiden at a mile,'' McEvoy said.

"Not many horses can do that, especially a filly.

"We've given her a month between runs, we bought her back to Adelaide and gave her a little trial, she's in great shape.'

Divanation, with Luke Currie in the saddle, wins at Werribee on debut. Picture: Brett Holburt/Getty

"I think she's got a lot of talent and I'm really excited about having her back at the races on Saturday.

"Then she'll go and have a couple of months off, everything is about next autumn, there is no spring plans.

"All I have to do is give her the opportunity.

"All the signs are there that she will be a very good mare and as we've seen when you get a good mare, they can run in anything.''

Divanation will be ridden by top Adelaide jockey Jamie Kah, who boasts an impressive book of rides.

Kah has already ridden 59 metropolitan winners, six more than her total from last year, in the 2017-18 season and is down to ride five favourites, four for McEvoy along with Will Clarken's newest stable addition, It's Time For Magic.

The former New South Wales galloper has been one of the best backed horses in pre-race betting opening at $4.20 before firming into a $3.60 favourite with Ladbrokes in the last race of the day, and then easing back to $4.20.