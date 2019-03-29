McEvoy: Sunlight’s Sisstar still has what it takes

TRAINER Tony McEvoy knows Sisstar isn't as good as her big sister Sunlight but he's more than happy with what he's got with the two-year-old filly.

"She's not Sunlight. Not many are. But I think she's a filly who is up to winning a good black type race which would make her a valuable horse," McEvoy said.

On Saturday Sisstar will have her second start when she contests the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Rush (1000m, 2YO) at Bendigo.

McEvoy is expecting her to go close saying she had performed well in a recent trial.

He also said her only run last spring when she finished fourth in the Group 3 Ottawa Stakes at Flemington was a good run.

"She led on the track which was a Heavy 10 and that didn't suit her but it's turned out to be a strong form race with the second placegetter Lankan Star running second in the Blue Diamond Stakes," McEvoy said.

"She's not as big a model as her sister but she's a similar type to many Zoustars. Everything about her suggests she's a sprinter,'' he said.

Sisstar is a $5 favourite for the VOBIS Gold Rush and will be ridden by Luke Currie.

Trainer Tony McEvoy says Sisstar should give a good account of herself on Saturday.

McEvoy said Sunlight had pulled up well after she won the William Reid Stakes eight days ago.

"She's now in Sydney and she's on the path to the T.J Smith Stakes. If it's too wet she'll run in the Arrowfield Stakes against her own age."

PUNTING JOCKEYS SIDELINED

Jockeys Daniel Schmitt and John Robertson were on Thursday suspended by the Racing And Appeals Disciplinary Board for betting on races.

Schmitt was suspended until July 31 after being found guilty of betting on 71 races totalling $2050, none of which were on horses he rode.

Robertson was also suspended for three months for placing bets totalling $1320 save for a six week period where he will have gambling counseling.

Both suspensions begin next Monday.