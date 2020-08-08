Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MILESTONE: Tony McMahon will call the races at the Gladstone Turf Club today, 50 years to the day since his first official race call in Lismore. Photo Lee Constable/Daily Mercury
MILESTONE: Tony McMahon will call the races at the Gladstone Turf Club today, 50 years to the day since his first official race call in Lismore. Photo Lee Constable/Daily Mercury
Horses

Tony McMahon on track for career milestone

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
8th Aug 2020 10:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HORSE RACING: Central Queensland racing identity Tony McMahon will celebrate a major milestone today.

He will call the five-race program at Gladstone Turf Club, 50 years to the day since he performed his first official call at Lismore as a 17-year-old.

Race 4 at Gladstone today has been named in his honour – the Congratulations Tony McMahon ‘50 Years Race Calling’ Open Handicap (1194m) which jumps at 2.45pm.

Throughout his illustrious career, McMahon has called on at least 25 race tracks throughout New South Wales and Queensland.

He came to Rockhampton in 1988 and the following year was appointed caller for the Rockhampton Jockey Club, a position he held for 16 years.

He was also the caller for the Mackay Turf Club for six years.

Today, McMahon continues to call at country clubs, including Yeppoon, Springsure, Middlemount and Gladstone.

He said it had been an incredible ride since that first official call in Lismore.

“That was a two-horse race over 10 furlongs, which is 2000m. It was the hardest race I ever called because you had to fill in all that time with just two horses over that distance,” he said.

“It’s quite remarkable to have come all this way.

“It’s hard to believe that I would still be calling races 50 years on from the very day I started.

“The Gladstone Turf Club have been kind enough to name a race after me today, which is a lovely gesture on their behalf.”

cq horse racing gladstone turf club mackay turf club race caller rockhampton jockey club tony mcmahon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the new track curator at Callaghan Park

        Premium Content Meet the new track curator at Callaghan Park

        Horses Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO: ‘He comes with the highest of recommendations.’

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Time running out to save GKI redevelopment and 1500 CQ jobs

        Premium Content Time running out to save GKI redevelopment and 1500 CQ jobs

        News GKI’s Resort developer is on the verge of walking away unless leaders can find the...

        BYTE ME: Preventing the dreaded computer lag

        Premium Content BYTE ME: Preventing the dreaded computer lag

        Opinion Keeping your gadget healthy is crucial to its long-term use.