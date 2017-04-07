REVEALED: Authorities told terrifying worst case flood scenario

THE Fitzroy River reached it's much-anticipated peak through the night, but earlier predictions had officials preparing for the worst.

Local Disaster Management Group chairman Tony Williams said at one point council had calculated a potential 10.7m or higher event.

Had this been the case, it would have gone down in history as Rockhampton's highest flood on record; 10.11m in 1918.

"We were really staring to make some preparations for that," Cr Williams said.

"We had to, but we needed to confirm that advice.

"As for those predictions reduced down everyone was breathing a sigh of relief in our Local Disaster Management Group."

Of what could have been, Cr Williams said council's Disaster Management Plan accounts for a possible maximum flood of more than 12m.

"Anything under that 12m is what's in our Disaster Management Plan,' he said.

"And as you go to those different levels there's a different activation.

"At 12m both bridges are open."

Yesterday the Bureau of Meteorology refused to declare a peak, despite Cr Williams stating it was 8.75m about 12.30pm.

Cr Williams explained it was a miscommunication.

He said the Local Disaster Coordination Centre (LDCC) had taken a manual reading of the historic flood marker, and provided him with an 8.75m reading prior to yesterday's address.

By the time it wrapped up about 1pm, the LDCC had provided an updated figure to the BoM before notifying Cr Williams.

Of the 0.15m increase, Cr Williams said it was only once the levels exceeded 9m that you would see a greater impact on homes.

"These are only minimal adjustments and its when it starts to jump to the 9.4m and the 9.2m, that you see the number going up from 217 (households with water over their floor boards) to I think it was around the 330-340 mark if it went to 9.4m," he said.

"We will go back and do assessments on that and find out, but those minimal influxes are not a great deal of different to what we have got now."

Cr Williams yesterday attributed the fluctuating forecasts to the sheer size of the Fitzroy catchment, and the fact a number of gauges were washed away in ex-Cyclone Debbie's wake.

Today the Fitzroy River has started to recede from its 8.9m peak, reached at 2am this morning.