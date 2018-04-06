Tonya Harding set to compete again

Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan avoid each other during training before the Olympics. Picture: News Limited

AFTER years away from the rink, former champion ice skater Tonya Harding is getting another chance to go for gold - this time on the dance floor.

The controversial Olympic athlete, who returned to the spotlight last year with the release of the biopic I, Tonya, is believed to be set preparing to compete again, on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars in the US.

Former figure skater Tonya Harding is said to have signed up for Dancing with the Stars. Jordan Strauss/AP

Harding has reportedly signed on for the all-athletes season of the popular show, along with recent winter Olympians skater Adam Rippon and snowboarding gold and silver medallist Jamie Anderson.

A source told People magazine that the 47-year-old would likely be a strong competitor as she should be "capable to learning ballroom dance", but she will face being compared to long-time rival Nancy Kerrigan, who came sixth on the show last year.

"Tonya gets ratings. God knows, she gets ratings," the source told People.

Harding was banned from figure skating for life after she was blamed for orchestrating a vicious attack on Kerrigan ahead of the 1994 Olympics.

Despite being injured in the attack, Kerrigan managed to compete at the Olympics and took out the silver medal. Harding came sixth.

"The media had me convicted of doing something wrong before I had even done anything at all. I'm always the bad person," Harding told ABC News in December.

Former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding practices her routine at the Tri-State Ice Arena, Sunday, Oct. 17, 1999, in Huntington, W.Va. RANDY SNYDER/AP

The attack on Kerrigan was orchestrated by Harding's ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and former bodyguard Shawn Eckardt. Harding has always denied any involvement in the attack.

Dancing with the Stars network ABC is yet to confirm Harding's participation in the show. The full cast will be announced on April 13 and the new season will kick off on April 30.