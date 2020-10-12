Menu
Walali Hatfield at the unveiling of the Nullu Muringa carpet at City Hall

‘Too deadly’: Incredible Darumbal artwork unveiled

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 4:15 PM
WHEN Walali Hatfield is a grown man, he can bring his children to Rockhampton’s City Hall and show them the story of his ancestors preserved in one of the city's most beautiful settings.

The Nullu Muringa carpet is unveiled at City Hall


The Darumbal boy joined Indigenous Elders and Mayor Margaret Strelow on Monday morning in unveiling the final pieces to Nullu Muringa (Our Dreaming) by Raymond Noel Garrett.

The stunning carpet adorns the Jim Webber Reception Room which hosts Rockhampton’s most important civic ceremonies.

It was commissioned by Darumbal Elders to mark their people’s native title consent determination in June 2016.

Artist Raymond Noel Garrett was born and raised in Rockhampton for 19 years before moving to Ipswich.

The final pieces of the Nullu Muringa carpet are put in place at City Hall


The carpet he designed, which was fabricated and installed by local businesses, features six colourful panels around the outside depicting the sea turtle, green tree frog, barramundi, emu, rainbow serpent and kangaroo.

The centre panel, which was placed during Monday’s ceremony, is a water lily which represents a meeting place for all clans to come together.

Aunty Nicky Hatfield gave the Welcome to Country, and reminisced about meeting her grandfather, a World War I veteran, at the City Hall after the ANZAC Day marches.

She described the carpet taking pride of place in the City Hall as “too deadly”.

Cr Strelow said it was a symbol of council’s and Darumbal people’s commitment to goodwill and cooperation going forward.

Darumbal dancers at City Hall


“It's wonderful for us to recognise and celebrate the journey the Darumbal people have been on,” she said.

She thanked other Councillors for funding the installation, and especially Gallery Director Biance Asimovic for her work in supervising the artwork.

Walali joined other Darumbal dancers in a kangaroo and emu dance, before joining Cr Strelow, Aunty Nicky Hatfield and Aunty Sally Vea Vea in fitting the final pieces of the carpet in place.

Finally, guests were treated to some kangaroo bites, lemon myrtle slice and wattle seed damper thanks to Darumbal Tucker.

