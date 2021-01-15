‘Too hard’: Radio star abruptly quits

Jane Kennedy and Mick Molloy will no longer host Triple M drive together. Picture: Supplied.

Triple M's national drive show will relaunch with a new look from next week, with Jane Kennedy today announcing she is leaving the program.

The station today revealed Kennedy will be giving up her slot on Kennedy Molloy, which she has been co-hosting with comedian Mick Molloy for three and a half years.

From next Monday, Molloy will host the show solo.

According to a statement, mum-of-five teenagers Kennedy, 56, is stepping back to spend more time with her family after a difficult year juggling her commitments.

"When I first accepted this amazing job I joked about leaving my kids at home to go and have a bit of fun for a couple of hours a day at work. The truth is doing a show like Kennedy Molloy is so much more than that. It's a show I cared about 24/7," Kennedy said via the release.

"This year marks my third VCE/HSC student in a row and I think most parents will understand what that means, particularly during a COVID lockdown bubble. I tried to make both work but it's just become too hard to keep that balance in check so I'm waving the white flag."

She went on to thank her co-host Molloy, calling him "the funniest person in Australia".

Wishing his radio partner well as she moves on from the program, Molloy said: "Jane Kennedy is the funniest, smartest, toughest chick I know. If she says she's got too much on her plate then that's the end of the argument.

"Jane will be missed by me, our team and anyone who enjoys listening to cracking radio. I guess I will have to chalk this up as yet another significant relationship with a woman that didn't last as long as I would have liked," he joked.

In April, Kennedy opened up about a nasty fall she experienced which left her with momentary memory loss.

Kennedy described waking up in Melbourne's The Alfred hospital with no recollection of how she got there, after falling and hitting her head while trying to hang a wildlife camera in a tree at her home.

The accident left her with injuries to her neck and lower back, requiring a neck brace and bed rest.

Describing the aftermath of the fall, she said she no memory of the current pandemic.

"My five kids were all home hovering over me, I've curled up like a strange cat on the step, talking gibberish saying 'Why are you all home from school?' and the kids have said: 'Because of coronavirus" and I've gone, 'What's coronavirus?'" she explained, adding she was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

