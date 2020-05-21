‘Too late now’: No change for Rocky’s show holiday

Mayor Margaret Strelow explains that it is too late now to be considering changing the Rocky show holiday. Photo: File.

ROCKHAMPTON’S show holiday will go ahead as planned on June 11 despite revelations today that the council was able to postpone it.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told State Parliament this morning the Ekka public holiday would move from Wednesday to Friday (August 14) this year in a bid to support the state’s struggling tourism industry amid the coronavirus crisis.

Following this announcement, the question was asked whether other local government regions could do the same and move their show public holidays to later in the year.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace confirmed the same changes to show holidays could apply to other local government regions, if councils were wanting to make that shift.

“Under the Public Holidays Act, the Minister has the power to appoint show holidays based on nominations from individual councils in line with their respective show holiday dates,” Ms Grace said.

“If any councils wish to change or postpone their nominated show holiday to a later date because of COVID 19, I encourage them to write to me with that request.

“Any such requests will be given favourable consideration in the circumstances.

“Until any changes are made, show public holidays will remain as they are.”

Today Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the Rocky show holiday would remain on June 11 as it was “too late” to change it now.

Cr Strelow emphasised that the council had previously investigated moving the holiday to later in the year, but at that time it was not possible.

“We thought about this really early, and we understand that we’re the only local government who wrote and formally asked to change our holiday, so that we could have it later in the year after restrictions were lifted,” she said.

“We wrote to Minister Grace Grace back in April.

“Now we didn’t get a response, but I can forgive people for that in the times we find ourselves in.

“So eventually we followed up with the department (Industrial Relations) who told us, no, if we were to change the date, we would have to have an agricultural show to match later in the year.”

Cr Strelow said had today’s advice from Ms Grace come when the council asked the question in April, a different decision may have been reached earlier this month regarding the 2020 Rocky show holiday.

“Our holiday is in three weeks,” Cr Strelow said today.

“It’s just too late (to consider changing it).

“You can’t muck people around this late.

“(When council made the decision) businesses needed certainty, so on balance council decided that given the holiday had already been gazetted, it’s a long-standing holiday, we didn’t make any changes.”