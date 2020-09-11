Menu
A couple have been slapped with a coronavirus breach fine for doing an everyday thing – but it’s their excuse that didn’t fly with cops.
News

‘Too long’: Couple fined for everyday chore

by Jack Paynter
11th Sep 2020 1:11 PM

A Melbourne couple who travelled more than 300km to mow their lawn have been fined for breaching the chief health officer's restrictions.

The man and woman from Preston in Melbourne's inner north were found at Koondrook, a small country town on the Murray River in the state's northwest, on Thursday.

Police said when asked why they had made the 300km journey into regional Victoria, the couple claimed "the grass would have got too long if we didn't come up".

The pair were among 100 Victorians fined for breaching the chief health officer's directions in the past 24 hours.

Others fined included two men from Craigieburn who were in a taxi pulled over at a vehicle checkpoint in the Yarra Ranges.

Protective services officers patrol Southbank during stage 4 COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling
Protective services officers patrol Southbank during stage 4 COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ David Crosling


When asked what they were doing one said he was off to buy tyres, while the other said he was travelling to Gruyere to purchase a vintage car.

A man and two women were also caught having a birthday party at a short-term rental property on the Bass Coast.

Police have now issued 9769 infringements since stage 3 restrictions were reinstated in Melbourne in early July, a total of more than $14 million in fines.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Too long': Couple fined for everyday chore

