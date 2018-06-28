'Too many lives destroyed': Cop's impassioned plea

NEVER in her 18 years of being a police officer had Sergeant Brooke Flood been confronted with the scene she was on Sunday.

Eumundi police station officer in charge Sgt Flood was the first emergency service responder to arrive at the Eumundi-Noosa Rd fatal crash.

She got the call just about 3pm. A silver Mazda and an oncoming red Toyota had collided, killing a 44-year-old father; hospitalising his son and injuring the other driver.

The scene of a fatal crash on Eumundi Noosa Rd where a man has died. Patrick Woods

In an open letter to the Sunshine Coast, Sgt Flood has described how the chaos unfolded around her, ending it with an important message she wants all motorists to read.

"There were cars stopped all over the road, facing all directions and there were people everywhere," she said.

"Some people were warning oncoming vehicles of the dangers ahead, some were directing traffic, some were comforting persons involved or witnesses to the traffic crash and some were trying to extract the driver of one of the vehicles.

The scene of a fatal crash on Eumundi-Noosa Rd where a man has died. Patrick Woods

"I was blown away by members of our community and tourists that came together to do whatever they could to assist at this critical time.

"I thank you all for your assistance that day, it was amazing and invaluable."

Former police officer Joshua Wiersma ran the 100m from his house to the scene after hearing the crash. He, his GP wife and several other residents who lived nearby or pulled over sprung to action.

Mr Wiersma helped the driver of the Prado, which was still on the road before turning his attention to the father and son in the Mazda, which had rolled down into the ditch.

Resident of Eumundi Joshua Wiersma wants road fixed and speed limit lowered after attending a serious crash in front of his place yesterday. Patrick Woods

He told the Daily about 10 people, including emergency service workers, were in the ditch trying to free and revive the man as the boy watched from the roadside.

"Unfortunately, we were not able to save him," Sgt Flood said.

"(However) I can only imagine what a relief it must have been for the family that their son, husband, father and friend died whilst surrounded by people who did their very best to comfort him whilst working as hard as they could to try and save his life."

Sgt Flood said with school holidays fast-approaching, she wanted the tragic crash to be a "reminder of the potential dangers that lie ahead every single time a person enters a vehicle".

"In just a moment, something happened in the blink of an eye that has now changed the lives of so many people," she said.

"Jamie's wife is now a widow, his children will grow up without their father, his parents have lost a son, many people have lost a friend.

Jamie Bird was killed in a car crash on Eumundi-Noosa Rd on Sunday afternoon.

"The emergency service personnel and members of the community who assisted will carry with them the sadness of the tragedy they witnessed for the rest of their lives.

"I ask that you think of this next time you go to look at your mobile phone whilst driving, just don't do it.

"Don't speed, don't drink or do drugs and drive.

"There is no valid excuse for engaging in irresponsible and risky driving behaviour that could potentially cause a traffic crash that would destroy the lives of so many people."