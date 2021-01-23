Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Voting at North Rockhampton State High School.
Voting at North Rockhampton State High School.
News

TOO MANY: Voters annoyed by number of mayoral candidates

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
23rd Jan 2021 3:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The overwhelming response from voters out and about in Rockhampton at polling booths on Saturday was there were “too many candidates”.

The Rockhampton Regional Council mayoral by-election had a recording breaking 17 candidates.

It was a stark difference to the March election less than a year ago when then-serving mayor Margaret Strelow only had one opponent which was Chris “Pineapple” Hooper.

“Too many choices, just too many,” said one voter, Peter Sisley, at the North Rockhampton State High School polling station on Saturday.

“If they were that keen they should have stood before.”

When asked if he felt confident in who he voted for, Mr Sisley said “yes”.

“I knew those who I thought would be worthwhile of being in the position of mayor so I marked them accordingly,” he said.

“There was two or three worth voting for the rest weren’t even worth the consideration.

“I voted for a person who I thought might have a few good ideas.”

“Stability and ability” was the motto Mr Sisley was basing his vote on.

He said there was plenty of work to be done by the new mayor but they needed to remember it was not a presidential system.

“It’s a mayor and councillors, it’s not run by the mayor, it’s run by a group of people,” he said.

“It’s not presidential so whatever they say has to get passed by the rest of them.”

rrc by-election rrc by-election 2021 rrc votes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ELECTION HUB: Learn about each Rocky mayoral candidate

        Premium Content ELECTION HUB: Learn about each Rocky mayoral candidate

        Council News All you need to know about the by-election in one place.

        UPDATED PICTURES: Six involved in Rocky CBD crash

        Premium Content UPDATED PICTURES: Six involved in Rocky CBD crash

        News Authorities may have to stop traffic to clear fuel off the road

        Another voter wants council to focus on fixing local roads

        Premium Content Another voter wants council to focus on fixing local roads

        Council News “A little communication between council departments wouldn’t go astray; private...

        BY-ELECTION 2021: Bajool Dad just wants to see roads fixed

        Premium Content BY-ELECTION 2021: Bajool Dad just wants to see roads fixed

        News “None of them have ventured out of town to tell us what they stand for. That tells...