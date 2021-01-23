TOO MANY: Voters annoyed by number of mayoral candidates

The overwhelming response from voters out and about in Rockhampton at polling booths on Saturday was there were “too many candidates”.

The Rockhampton Regional Council mayoral by-election had a recording breaking 17 candidates.

It was a stark difference to the March election less than a year ago when then-serving mayor Margaret Strelow only had one opponent which was Chris “Pineapple” Hooper.

“Too many choices, just too many,” said one voter, Peter Sisley, at the North Rockhampton State High School polling station on Saturday.

“If they were that keen they should have stood before.”

When asked if he felt confident in who he voted for, Mr Sisley said “yes”.

“I knew those who I thought would be worthwhile of being in the position of mayor so I marked them accordingly,” he said.

“There was two or three worth voting for the rest weren’t even worth the consideration.

“I voted for a person who I thought might have a few good ideas.”

“Stability and ability” was the motto Mr Sisley was basing his vote on.

He said there was plenty of work to be done by the new mayor but they needed to remember it was not a presidential system.

“It’s a mayor and councillors, it’s not run by the mayor, it’s run by a group of people,” he said.

“It’s not presidential so whatever they say has to get passed by the rest of them.”