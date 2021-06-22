‘Too old’ for NDIS: Woman forced to sleep in wheelchair

Thousands of people with a disability aged over 65 are denied access to the NDIS, including one Queenslander forced to sleep in her wheelchair.

A 75-year-old Queensland woman has slept in her wheelchair 100 out of the last 162 nights because she's too old for the NDIS and can't afford a carer to help her into bed.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, is just one of the thousands of Australians aged over 65 who have been left behind by a "discriminatory" system.

"Sleeping in my bed has become a rare luxury," she said.

"I have completely exhausted my personal savings gathered throughout my working life by paying for private overnight carers out of my own pocket."

Spinal Life Australia CEO Mark Townend said the organisation was launching a campaign on Tuesday calling on the Federal Government to overturn a 2013 decision that made it lawful to refuse NDIS funding based on age.

"I don't think the average Australian realises if you're over 65 at a family barbecue and fall down the stairs and become a quadriplegic you are not entitled to the same level of support," he said.

"This could be my father, mother, older brother or sister and they are being thrown on the scrap heap."

While people with disabilities over the age of 65 can access the Federal Government's My Aged Care program, Mr Townend said the level of support was a fraction of what was available under the NDIS - at best representing 20 per cent of the value.

"These people have paid taxes for many years, some have fought for our country, and they are the ones who get the least help from the country and it is just wrong," he said.

Terry and Linda Cokeley participating in a local Park Run. Terry, 74, used to run marathons around the world, but a cycling accident left him a quadriplegic. Because he is over 65 he’s excluded from NDIS.

For 74 year old Terry Cokeley, running marathons and keeping fit was a lifelong passion, but his life changed completely when almost two years ago he had a cycling accident and became a quadriplegic.

"I can't walk, I can't use my hands … I rely on (my wife) Alison to do everything for me," he said.

Mr Cokeley said finding out he would not be entitled to the same support other Australians in his situation enjoyed was "dreadful".

"It's completely unjust … this could happen to some at 80, 90 or 20."

His full-time carer and wife Alison Cokeley said the couple had just started getting back into their running and take part in their local park run on the Gold Coast every Saturday.

"Why should there be that cut off? We still enjoy doing the same we always did and should be able to get more care and support without the worry of where the money is going to come from," she said.

Minister for Government Services and the NDIS Linda Reynolds. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman

NDIS Minister Linda Reynolds did not respond to questions from The Courier-Mail but has previously said the age cut off was a recommendation by the Productivity Commission.

Opposition NDIS spokesman Bill Shorten said it was a legitimate issue.

"Whether it's aged care or NDIS, there is no doubt people are falling through the cracks.

The important thing is that all Australians have access to the best care and services available," he said.

NDIS minister Linda Reynolds did not answer whether she would consider changing the age cut off but said it was a recommendation of the Productivity Commission that a person should have acquired their disability before the age of 65 to be eligible.

"The NDIS is not intended to replace the health or aged care systems," a spokeswoman for Ms Reynolds said.

"For those 65 and over, there is a range of supports available within the aged care system that can be accessed through My Aged Care, which may be suitable for older people with disability."

Originally published as 'Too old' for NDIS: Woman forced to sleep in wheelchair