Tool box issue leads to driving over time limit

A NERVOUS new heavy vehicle driver first lied to Transport inspectors about his log book before revealing its location and subsequently revealing he had breached the driver fatigue times on three occasions.

Travis John Steel, 27, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of making a false statement to an official and three of driving in excess of the maximum hours permitted under the National Heavy Vehicle Work and Rest Hours laws.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Department of Main Roads and Transport inspectors intercepted Steel at Etna Creek on February 12.

He said Steel initially told inspectors he lost his work log book but when inspectors said they were going to search his cabin, he produced the book.

Mr Studdert said the book revealed Steel had driven 13 hours between 7am on January 17 and 7am on January 18, then 13 hours between 7am on February 7 and 7am on February 8, plus 5.5 hours on February 12 without any breaks.

The court heard the maximum is 12 hours in a 24-hour period, and a 15-minute break was required during the 5.5 hour incident.

Defence lawyer Katina Perren said her client "just panicked”.

"It was the first time he had been pulled over,” she said.

Ms Perren said on February 12, Steel had driven from Calen (in Whitsundays) to Rockhampton which was normally a 4.5 hour drive.

She said however, another truck driver radioed Steel when he was at Yaamba about his tool box and objects falling off the truck from that area.

Ms Perren said Steel turned back and found the tool box lid, then drove to Parkhurst, called his boss who told him to go back and double check there was nothing else that could be a road hazard.

She said he simply forgot to put the stops in the diary.

Ms Perren said as for the 24 hour periods, it was the first time he had done such driving periods, having only obtained his multi-combination licence in December.

She said he thought the 24-hour period was midnight to midnight, not from the time you started driving.

Ms Perren said Steel was making efforts to educate himself about his licence and driving requirements with his boss's help.

She said he was the sole income provider for his family of wife and three children.

Steel had no prior heavy vehicle driving convictions.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Steel $2861 and $95.80 for the summons notice.