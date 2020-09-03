Tool heaven: Tradies froth over newly opened shop in Rocky

ROCKHAMPTON’S newest tool store, Total Tools, has officially opened its doors.

The store has been in the works since February and was delayed slightly by COVID-19 due to lack of availability of supplies.

Over the past few months, the old Joyce Mayne building, which had been vacant since 2014, has undergone extensive renovations including an outside paint job.

Total Tools has opened in Rockhampton at 407 – 409 Yaamba Rd.

The site has ample parking with extensive room for trucks and tradies’ utes with trailers.

The store opened last week with Total Tools CEO Paul Dumbrell previously telling The Morning Bulletin it would support a store manager and 10 team members.

The store opening has already gained the interest of many locals with a strong, positive reaction on social media.

The company has been in Australia for more than 30 years and has grown to have more than 80 stores across the country.

The closest stores are Mackay in the north and Noosa to the south.

Total Tools, Rockhampton was delayed slightly by COVID-19 but was finally opened last week.

RELATED:

Renovations in full swing at old Joyce Mayne building

TOTAL TOOLS ROCKHAMPTON

407 – 408 Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton (Old Joyce Mayne store)

Open Monday to Friday, 7am to 5.30, Saturday, 8am to 4pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm

Phone 4994 2950

www.totaltools.com.au