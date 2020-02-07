Toolbox murder trial: Jailed woman gives evidence

A WOMAN jailed over the manslaughter of two drug dealers, who were bashed and thrown into a creek to die while trapped in a toolbox, has told a jury she bought cleaning supplies the day of the killings.

Ngatokoona Mareiti on Friday gave evidence in the Brisbane Supreme Court murder trial of Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata.

Tahiata is accused of being a party to the slayings of Iuliana Triscaru and Cory Breton, who were found submerged in a toolbox in a dam at Scrubby Creek, south of Brisbane, in February 2016.

The 28-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

The motive for the murder was a miscommunication about drugs, the court has been told.

Breton and Triscaru had been lured to a Kingston unit before being beaten and restrained with zip ties and told to get inside a the toolbox, the court has previously been told.

The court on Friday heard Mareiti was told by another man to search her friend Triscaru's bra for drugs before the woman was bound.

The woman told the jury she arrived at the Kingston unit to find Breton and Triscaru sitting on a couch with their hands and ankles tied with grey tape, in February four years ago.

Mareiti said she had visited the property to buy drugs.

Not long after she arrived, she told the jury the pair were in toolbox in the lounge, with a man standing or sitting on top.

"They were screaming," Mareiti told the jury.

The mother in 2019 pleaded guilty to manslaughter over the deaths on the basis she was a party to the killings and had bought cleaning products for the unit.

The court on Friday heard Mareiti left the unit to get food and drinks but received a call while out to buy cleaning products for the property.

Crown Prosecutor David Meredith has previously told the court a photograph of another man Stou Daniels - who ordered the pair into the box - is central to the trial.

The trial is expected to run for three weeks.