Toolbox victim ‘had $50k hit on him’, court hears

DRUG dealer Cory Breton told a friend a hit had been put on his life just days before he was bound, bashed and thrown in a dam in a toolbox, it has been alleged.

A witness giving evidence in the double murder trial against Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata in the Supreme Court in Brisbane yesterday broke down when talking about the alleged events that led to the deaths of Corey Breton and Iuliana Triscaru on January 24, 2016.

Tahiata is on trial for being party to the killings and has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith previously told the jury Triscaru and Breton were lured to a Kingston unit before being taken to a dam and dumped.

The drug dealers are believed to have died from asphyxiation and the court has heard they were "calling out and pleading for their lives as they died".

Their bodies were found in Scrubby Creek near the Logan Motorway in Kingston several weeks later.

Police retrieve a large metal toolbox from a dam near Scrubby Creek, Kingston, four years ago.

Breton's friend Lelan Harrington yesterday told the court he had spoken to his mate the night before he died. He said Breton told him he had to go away.

Mr Harrington broke down on the stand when shown pictures of his friends, who have also been charged over the alleged double murder.

"…Cory told me someone had put $50,000 on him and he was going up north," he said.

Mr Harrington also recounted details of Breton and Triscaru's final hours, during which they were allegedly bound and beaten with a pole.

Mr Harrington said he was upstairs at a Kingston apartment when he heard another person cock a gun and Breton's muffled screams on January 24, 2016.

"I heard the music go up and loud thuds and Cory screaming while his mouth was covered," he said.

He said Triscaru later arrived at the property and said, "What the f*** is going on", before also being bashed.

Lelan Harrington gave evidence in the trial of Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata who is charged with murdering Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscaru during a drug debt dispute in January 2016. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

"I heard her scream for about 2-3 seconds and then they started asking her questions… then the music went up loud and I started hearing loud thuds," Mr Harrington said.

"When I came downstairs they told me their hands and feet were tied with duct tape to the mouth."

He said he later saw zip-ties around the pair's feet and arms.

"As soon as I seen (sic) it, I just, like, couldn't believe what was going on. I was just shocked," Mr Harrington said.

"Cory was asking me: 'How can I clear (my) name?' … they ended up cutting the tape off their mouths… He and (Triscaru) started arguing with each other and blaming each other."

Cory Breton.

The court also heard a Marsden shop owner, Phat Tan Khuu, had sold mobile phones to Breton - also known as Woody - and other men who dealt drugs.

Mr Khuu told the court he text-messaged Breton a picture of another person who later was identified as a man named Stou Daniels.

Mr Khuu told the jury the man in the picture used to come into the store with large amounts of cash and he had sent the image to Breton and asked if Daniels was a drug dealer.

Text messages shown to the jury showed Mr Khuu later received a message that said "Yeah, he's a big timer not a person to f*** with" - referring to the man in the picture.

The jury was earlier told the picture was central to the case. The trial is expected to run for three weeks.