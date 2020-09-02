Menu
A Conway man has admitted to assaulting a partygoer at a graduation celebration. Picture:Trevor Veale
Crime

‘Toolie’ assaults partygoer wearing sumo suit

Elyse Wurm
2nd Sep 2020 5:00 AM
ALL the drama of Japanese sumo wrestling was brought to life in Gregory River when a "toolie" assaulted a bloke wearing a sumo suit at a graduation party.

Mitchell James Healey was at the party in November last year when he tackled his victim into a fence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court Healey was taken away from the victim, but then went back 15 minutes later.

She said the victim pushed him in the chest, telling him to 'go away'.

Healey then punched the partygoer in the eye and left him with swelling, bruising and a small cut.

Both men had graduated school the year before.

 

Sgt Myors said Healey went to the police station a couple of weeks later but declined to be interviewed.

Healey last week pleaded guilty to one court of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Lawyer Peta Vernon appeared for the 19-year-old Conway man, saying he and another friend thought it would be fun to tackle the partygoer in the sumo suit.

The victim punched Healey in the face in return, which created bad blood between the pair, Ms Vernon said.

Magistrate James Morton asked Ms Vernon if Healey was a "schoolie" or a "toolie" to which she replied he was a toolie.

"It was a bit of schoolyard nonsense, to be honest," she said.

Mr Morton told the apprentice carpenter he had made a fool of himself.

"He's dressed up and you tackle him, he gives you a whack, which he's entitled to do," Mr Morton said.

"And then you don't like the idea of that?

"You're stupid, young and drunk."

Healey was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

