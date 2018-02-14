Tools down as biggest surf in years expected on Cap Coast

SO EXCITED: Pat Eastwood will be tearing up the waves at Farnborough later this week.

IT'S tools down because the surfs up according to champion Surfer Pat Eastwood who can't wait to hit the waves at Farnborough Beach later this week.

The anticipated swell is the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Gita, which has devastated the island of Tonga, and while the east coast of Australia is safe from the ferocity, it will elevate the tidal surge to ensure the surf will be pumping up and down the coast.

Learn 2 Surf owner Pat Eastwood is ready for the predicted big surf coming to the Capricorn Coast. Amy Haydock

Mr Eastwood said the mapping and forecast show some of the best waves the region has seen for many years.

"At this stage it is a solid system that will result in amazing weather and fabulous swell for us here on the Capricorn Coast,” he said.

"The surf down south is anticipated to be huge and we should be getting some amazing surf on the Capricorn Coast northern beaches.

"We had a dismal year for surfing in the region last year but this year already we have had good swell for the past three weeks. This tropical system will really make it pump.”

Mr Eastwood said there will be a hint of the waves to come late on Thursday with swell increasing on Friday and absolutely pumping for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

"You won't find me indoors later this week that's for sure,” he said.

Tropical Cyclone Gita, which has devastated the island of Tonga, is forecast to produce strong swell on the Capricorn Coast from Sunday. JTWC

"I am so excited, if our weather compliments the anticipated swell we are in for the best surf in years and I plan to be right there amongst it.”

Mr Eastwood said the northern beaches of the Capricorn Coast are the place to be for the serious surfers but the grommets will get some tidy waves on Main Beach throughout the weekend.

"When you live in a place like Yeppoon, and the waves do this, you just drop tools and get to the beach, where else would you want to be,” he said.