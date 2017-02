POLICE are appealing for information after a Biloela shed was broken into earlier this month.

The woodworking shed on Tognolini-Baldwin Rd, Biloela, was broken into between February 4 and February 13.

Thieves stole several items, including three drills, a wooden planer, drill bits and storage boxes, were stolen.

Damage was also done to the shed's door.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.