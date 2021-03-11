Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

TOOTHY GRIN: Croc smiles for the camera

JASMINE BURKE
by and JASMINE BURKE, centralianadvocate.com.au
11th Mar 2021 7:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

WHEN there's two people and one hungry croc, it's best to offer the other person up for dinner while you run away.

That was Darwin resident Anushka Smith's five-year-old niece's plan as the pair photographed a two-and-a-half metre croc at Buffalo Creek this week.

 

This croc at Buffalo Creek gave a toothy grin for the camera. Picture: Anushka Smith
This croc at Buffalo Creek gave a toothy grin for the camera. Picture: Anushka Smith

 

Mr Smith photographed the croc on Tuesday, about 300m from the boat ramp.

"There was a lot of people around fishing, but I was down there to photograph shorebirds," he said.

 

"My five-year-old niece loved it. Her theory was to hide behind me."

The pair were about 50m away when they took pictures.

"I grew up in Darwin and so I'm used to the fact that crocs are around," he said.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Originally published as TOOTHY GRIN: Croc smiles for the camera

More Stories

croc northern territory smile

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $25m allocated for CQ council projects

        Premium Content $25m allocated for CQ council projects

        Politics The funding covers Rockhampton, Livingstone, Gladstone, Central Highlands, and Woorabinda councils.

        French provincial dream: Is this Rocky’s most stunning home?

        Premium Content French provincial dream: Is this Rocky’s most stunning home?

        Property Hooper Constructions was hired to build the extravagant home on Archer Street.

        Man accused of dropping baby face first on floor

        Premium Content Man accused of dropping baby face first on floor

        Crime Magistrate labels alleged DV offender an unacceptable risk of committing further...

        Huge plan to transform Longreach river into tourism mecca

        Premium Content Huge plan to transform Longreach river into tourism mecca

        Travel The Thomson River will be transformed into a parkland and hive of activity for...