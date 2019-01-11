Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Infinite Care Toowoomba aged care facility, Thursday, January 10, 2019.
Infinite Care Toowoomba aged care facility, Thursday, January 10, 2019. Kevin Farmer
Health

Toowoomba aged care facility in lockdown

30th Jul 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INFINITE Care Mount Lofty has gone into lockdown after a "small number" of staff and residents contracted gastroenteritis.

In a media statement, Infinite Care said the community was "currently experiencing an outbreak of gastroenteritis that is impacting local aged care facilities".

"Infinite Care Mt Lofty has in the last week been impacted with a small number of staff and residents contracting the virus," the statement said.

"The residents have been very well cared for by the dedicated team at the facility and all are recovering very quickly."

The company said it had employed its standard protocol and has been actively liaising and working with the Public Health Unit to ensure the containment of the virus in its facility.

"Such protocols have necessitated that the facility is closed to visitors and non-essential service delivery," the statement said.

"Measures of this nature are always taken in the best interest of residents wellbeing and are not unusual practices for such restrictions to be put in place in such vulnerable communities.

If you are a visitor to aged care facilities and feel unwell or are recovering it is important that you refrain from visiting to protect residents from any increased risk."

Since Infinite Care opened its doors earlier this year it is building an enviable reputation for its high standards of clinical care.

The facility has provided more choice in residential aged care for the Toowoomba community.

At all times Infinite's priority is the care and wellbeing of its residents.

More Stories

aged care infinite care mount lofty toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Escapee Update: Police confirm escapee was in car get away

    Escapee Update: Police confirm escapee was in car get away

    News Do you know this woman? Police release CCTV pictures of woman seen at scene of getaway

    Resident's fury at onlookers watching her property burn

    premium_icon Resident's fury at onlookers watching her property burn

    News Mim thanked fire crews but was horrified by the actions of others

    FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards