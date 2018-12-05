Toowoomba beauty scores role in Pierce Brosnan film

TOOWOOMBA woman Grace Rennie was lucky enough to spend a day lying in bed with Pierce Brosnan.

It was for an upcoming film.

The movie The Moon and the Sun is based on King Louis XIV's quest for immortality and Miss Rennie was cast as one of Pierce Brosnan's madams.

The 20-year-old university student is currently studying a bachelor of pharmacy and doesn't have her sights set on Hollywood but said she could not pass up such an amazing opportunity.

Grace Rennie stars as Pierce Brosnan's madam in the upcoming film The Moon and the Sun. Nev Madsen

"I was really excited when I found out I had an audition and only had four days notice," Miss Rennie said.

"I drove to Sydney and the audition literally went for five minutes.

"I thought there was no chance of me getting the role.

"It wasn't until a month and a half later that they called me telling me I had the part," she said.

Miss Rennie landed the audition through talent agency Polished by Donna and had previously done a few promotional jobs before being cast in her first movie role.

Her role required her to lie in a bed, look beautiful, giggle and act girly.

She said being on set was a surreal feeling.

"It was only a small part but it was exciting all the same," Miss Rennie said.

"I got to the set and it took four hours to get my hair and makeup done before I went on for my scene.

"When I get nervous I break out in a red rash and when I met Pierce I went really red.

"I was very star-struck but he was so lovely and chatted to me in-between takes," she said.

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan

The movie was set to hit cinemas this month but production delays have pushed the release date back and it is scheduled to be released later this year.

Miss Rennie said she would hopefully head down to Melbourne when the film premieres.

"I can't wait to see it but I am really nervous about seeing myself on screen," she said.