Toowoomba business first connected to 5G in Australia

TECHNOLOGY: FKG Group CEO of Digital Innovation and Energy Grant Statton with the new 5G device. Contributed

A TOOWOOMBA business has become the first Telstra customer to be connected to 5G internet in Australia.

Telstra yesterday connected civil engineering company FKG Group with a commercial 5G device on its new network for the first time.

FKG will use the first iteration of the HTC 5G Hub mobile broadband device to test the device's connectivity to the network.

FKG Group executive chairman Gary Gardner said it was great to be Telstra's first 5G customer.

"It's fantastic to be working with Telstra and having the opportunity to test one of the first 5G devices in the country," Mr Gardner said.

"Being at the forefront of this advanced technology will greatly assist FKG and its newly developed Aatlis Innovation Precinct to explore pilot innovative solutions in the agriculture and food value chain."

Telstra CEO Andrew Penn said getting 5G devices into customers' hands early was an important part of Telstra's 5G development, with use in real world environments crucial to ensuring Australians were among the first in the world to have access to 5G devices.

"This launch is a vital first step toward enabling a 5G experience with a customer, bringing together a first generation device with Telstra's 5G network... for the first time," Mr Penn said.

"We expect a range of devices to become commercially available in the first half of 2019 and as soon as they are launched at scale, we will begin to offer them to customers."

Telstra turned on its first 5G tower in Toowoomba back in August.