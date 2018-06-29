Busker's 117-year-old excuse for dodging fines

A TOOWOOMBA busker believes a 117-year loophole in the Australian constitution, and Member for Groom John McVeigh will save him from a police charge.

Dylan Confaloniere, who rose to minor internet fame after videos of him busking outside a supermarket went viral, fronted the city's Magistrates Court yesterday with an extraordinary submission as to why the prosecution case against him for driving with a SPER suspended licence doesn't stack up.

He claimed his debt can only be paid in silver and gold.

Busker Dylan Confaloniere was caught driving with a SPER suspended licence on New Year's Day, but now claims section 115 of the constitution forbids police pursuing the payment.

That section says: "A State shall not coin money, nor make anything but gold and silver coin a legal tender in payment of debts".

BIG RESPONSE: Toowoomba busker Dylan Crowe has been flooded with gig opportunities after a clip of him performing went viral. Contributed

Confaloniere attempted to argue his way out of the debt on the basis that the 117-year-old Australian constitution required physical cash as a payment method.

"It dictates that no state can be paid in anything other than gold or silver and that has never been amended," he told the court.

He also claimed in court he was seeking help from the Federal Minister for Regional Development John McVeigh because "it was a federal matter", but had been ignored for six weeks.

Magistrate Damien Carroll, however, was having none of it.

Magistrate Damian Carroll Kevin Farmer

"You need to go and get legal advice from a lawyer," he said.

"This thing has been going on for six months.

"I am the boss here and this is what we are going to do.

"I am not going to allow you to pursue the latest thing about why you consulted Mr McVeigh."

Confaloniere continued to argue back and forth with Magistrate Carroll, who ordered that the case be set down for trial on August 23.

Minister for Regional Development John McVeigh at the Tropical Pineapple plant outside Yeppoon to announce a job creation package. Chris Ison ROK160318cpineapple3

"I will not be in a position to deal with this matter before I speak to the member (John McVeigh)," Confaloniere told the court.

Speaking not long after his day in court, Confaloniere said he considered himself a patriot.

He also claimed he would now be seeking advice from his local state member.

"I'm a bit of a patriot and I like knowing where we all came from and about our history," he said.

"I was just exploring my options because I have an interest in the law.

"I don't like being in front of it, but I find it interesting."