Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Toowoomba CBD business asks employees to stay home

16th Mar 2020 9:32 AM | Updated: 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA business has told its staff to stay home amid growing concerns about coronavirus across the region.

Linniar, which employs 17 people across two offices at Ruthven St's Walton Stores precinct and Margaret St, has asked employees to work from home from noon today.

They will work from home until further notice.

The decision follows the opening of drive-through fever testing clinics at Baillie Henderson Hospital, part of Queensland Health's plan to slow spread of the virus.

More than 300 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Australia.

Do you know of any other businesses asking their staff to work from home? Email news@thechronicle.com.au.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavrius covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic toowoomba business
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where CQ COVID-19 case travelled before diagnosis

        premium_icon Where CQ COVID-19 case travelled before diagnosis

        Health It is understood he visited a number of places throughout Central Queensland.

        Largest ever graduation for Capricornia Correctional Centre

        premium_icon Largest ever graduation for Capricornia Correctional Centre

        News In the first graduation of the year, the Queensland Corrective Services celebrated...

        • 16th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        COURT: 38 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 38 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        Park Ave young guns bring A-game

        premium_icon Park Ave young guns bring A-game

        Sport Young players and unfavourable conditions were not enough to keep Park Avenue from...

        • 16th Mar 2020 10:00 AM