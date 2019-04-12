Menu
The 33-year-old Toowoomba man was jailed for animal cruelty.
Toowoomba drug addict flogged puppy with a stick, court told

Peter Hardwick
by
12th Apr 2019 3:00 PM
A DRUG addict who beat a six-week-old puppy with a stick after his sleep in a Toowoomba park was disturbed has been jailed.

Mark Anthony Orbell had been sleeping near the creek in Black Gully Reserve, Newtown, on the morning of October 24 when a man walking his red cattle dog pup arrived.

After yelling at the man and claiming he "owned the creek", Orbell had chased the man off with a stick, leaving the dog at the side of creek, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

When the man returned to retrieve his puppy, the 33-year-old had picked up a 1.5m stick with which he struck the little dog three times, leaving it bleeding from the mouth, nose and eye, police prosecutor Rowan Brewster-Webb told the court.

When the man asked him why he had hurt his puppy, Orbell had answered "I don't give a f***, I will kill you too", Mr Bewster-Webb said.

Orbell appeared by video link from the prison to plead guilty to public nuisance and animal cruelty from that incident as well as to shoplifting a socket set from a Toowoomba store on September 13, and having a small amount of methylamphetamine, a used syringe, and someone else's wallet and contents when spoken to by police on October 24.

The court heard Orbell was serving out a sentence from the District Court and that any jail time he received from these latest offences would be added on to that sentence.

The 33-year-old had been on parole and probation at the time of the offences, the court heard.

His solicitor Emma Fogarty told the court her client's criminal record "tells the story of drug addiction" and that he had been homeless at the time of the Black Gully incident.

Describing the animal cruelty incident as "senseless and violent" and "quite despicable", Magistrate Kay Ryan sentenced Orbell to six months in jail but ordered he be eligible to apply for release on parole as of June 12.
 

animal cruelty ice jail magistrates court methylamphetamine toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

