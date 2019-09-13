Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Goal score Kiarna Gray. Willowburn : . Rockville vs Willowburn. Toowoomba Football, Commonwealth Oval. Women soccer. September 2019
Goal score Kiarna Gray. Willowburn : . Rockville vs Willowburn. Toowoomba Football, Commonwealth Oval. Women soccer. September 2019 Bev Lacey
Soccer

Toowoomba Football League: Chance to enjoy finals live

13th Sep 2019 3:11 PM

IT'S Football League finals and you can enjoy all this year's grand final excitement via our exclusive new live-streaming service.

The Chronicle will livestream all four senior grand finals with Toowoomba powerhouse club Willowburn hoping to secure a premiership hat-trick.

All you have to do is look for the story at the top of The Chronicle home page on Sunday and click on the video to play it.

DON'T MISS THE ACTION - SIGN UP TO SUBSCRIBE

Toowoomba Football League grand finals:

SUNDAY

9am Conference Men: Warwick Wolves vs St Albans.
11am Championship Men: Willowburn vs Garden City.
1pm Premier Women: Willowburn vs Rockville.
3pm Premier Men: Willowburn vs USQ FC.

If you are not a current digital subscriber, you can sign up now or before the games.

The Chronicle will also run full replays of the matches in the days following the finals - so even if you're there live, you'll be able to relive that special moment.

Don't miss this easy to enjoy chance to follow the best footy in Toowoomba.

grand finals livestream toowoomba football league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    ‘Bittersweet’ without Sophie by their side

    premium_icon ‘Bittersweet’ without Sophie by their side

    News Saying her daughter’s name is a simple pleasure Hayley doesn’t experience often because she dreads how people will react.

    Indicators showing Gracemere will boom

    premium_icon Indicators showing Gracemere will boom

    News ‘You won’t see under $200,000 again for a three bedroom house particularly...

    Roast duck the hot speciality of new north side business

    premium_icon Roast duck the hot speciality of new north side business

    News All meals are cooked fresh to order and can be ordered through their custom-made...

    New courtesy bus for Frenchville Sports Club

    premium_icon New courtesy bus for Frenchville Sports Club

    News The Frenchville Sports Club launched their new free Courtesy Bus this week, with...