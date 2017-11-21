Menu
FEELING THE CHILL: Windy conditions can't stop a 13-year-old's olds birthday party in Queens Park (from left) Taleah Ackland, birthday girl Kingsley Brimblecombe, Maddy Weir, Mia Rogers, Layn Arnold, Jessica Fitzgibbons and Lucy Blakeney.
Toowoomba is cold, but no record broken

Anton Rose
by
18th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
A SIGNIFICANT wind chill that swept across Toowoomba at the weekend will be sticking around at least for the early part of this week.

While the region certainly felt the brute-force of an aggressive south-westerly wind, the actual temperature was not the coldest we had experienced this year.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said the breeze made it seem as though it was a lot colder than it was.

"It got to 6.4 degrees on Sunday morning but with a really dry air mass it only made things seem a lot cooler," he said.

"It has been a lot cooler in other places. Oakey got down to 0.5 degrees because it is a little lower down there when the wind drops out.

"Toowoomba is a bit higher up and is more exposed."

Mr Crock said the minimum temperatures we could expect would remain in low single digits.

