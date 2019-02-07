Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ed Harry at Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre has started its closing down sale.
Ed Harry at Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre has started its closing down sale. Bev Lacey
News

Toowoomba jobs go as menswear retailer closes doors

7th Feb 2019 3:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA clothing store will close its doors at a popular shopping centre after its parent company went into administration.

Ed Harry, located at Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre, has launched its closing down sale after news its parent company Speciality Men's Apparel Pty Ltd is winding down operations.

Toowoomba employees will be among the 124 Queensland staff to lose their jobs due to the closures.

On January 15 2019, KPMG's Brendan Richards and Gayle Dickerson were appointed voluntary administrators of the company.

"Unfortunately, and despite having run a comprehensive sale of business campaign, there have been no viable offers received for the ongoing operations of the Company," Mr Richards said.

"As such, the administrators have no alternative other than to progress to an orderly wind down of the company's operations."

He said the closure of the retailer would occur over a period of six to eight weeks.

Ed Harry managing director David Clark thanked the local team for their support.

"Our hard working Toowoomba team members and customers have been incredibly supportive," he said.

"On behalf of the directors I just want to say thank you, this is a sad time for all those who have put so much into our business."

More Stories

administration ed harry menswear toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Finding the right shoes a challenge for Kinky Boots team

    premium_icon Finding the right shoes a challenge for Kinky Boots team

    Whats On The flamboyant production will his the stage in March showing audiences a new side to the region's popular performers.

    Machete seized after Gracemere wounding incident

    premium_icon Machete seized after Gracemere wounding incident

    Breaking Two men injured in suspected stabbing overnight

    Teen girls who terrorised Rocky warned of 10-year jail terms

    premium_icon Teen girls who terrorised Rocky warned of 10-year jail terms

    Crime They committed four robberies with violence among other crimes

    Rocky cricketer, 15, to lead GPS First XI team

    premium_icon Rocky cricketer, 15, to lead GPS First XI team

    Cricket Flynn Thomasson: 'I just smile when I think about being captain'