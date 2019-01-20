Toowoomba man feared missing in Brisbane River

POLICE divers are searching for a Toowoomba man missing in the Brisbane River.

The desperate search for Matt Jarvis, 34, started Saturday afternoon and continued overnight with emergency services scouring the air, land and water.

Mr Jarvis is believed to have fallen in the river and was reported missing about 7.45pm at the bottom of Kangaroo Point cliffs in the Lower River Terrace area.

The Toowoomba man was seen entering the water by friends and disappeared a short time later, according to police.

Emergency services are scouring the air, land and water in the hopes of finding 34-year-old Matt Jarvis. Picture: Supplied

Mr Jarvis is described as Caucasian, about 170cm tall with a proportionate build and a fair complexion with long brown dreadlocks.

A police spokesman said emergency services, including Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and the POLAIR helicopter, were deployed.

Water Police scour the river. Picture: AAP/David Clark

Divers were called in to search the riverbed at 10.40pm.

Marine traffic on the river was asked to keep a lookout.