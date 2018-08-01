Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man walked free on parole from court today. File photo.
The man walked free on parole from court today. File photo.
Crime

Toowoomba man free after slapping, punching pregnant woman

Anton Rose
by
31st Jul 2018 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FUSE lit in a Toowoomba man sent him into a fit of rage that saw him slap, punch and drag his pregnant partner on the floor in a sustained domestic violence attack.

The grim account of the incident was revealed in the Toowoomba District Court today where a 25-year-old man - who cannot be named - pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage.

He was released on parole, and his barrister David Jones submitted that drugs had played a pivotal part in the man's life.

His partner was pregnant with his child at the time.
His partner was pregnant with his child at the time. Bev Lacey

Mr Jones said they "lit a fuse" in him that triggered fits of rage when he was under cannabis and methylamphetamine.

A fuse, the court heard, that was ignited last year after an argument that turned violent and left the woman bruised and bloody.

"You slapped her to the face, you dragged her off a bed and into a hallway," Judge Anthony Rafter said.

"You then punched her in the face.

"Intoxication is not a mitigating factor."

But he was not done there.

The man then hurled a can of coke in the direction of the mother of his unborn child, missing her, but breaking an ornament that belonged to the woman's father.

"Your conduct in assaulting a pregnant woman, with whom you had a relationship, is quite despicable," Judge Rafter said.

The Toowoomba man was given six months jail, but released on immediate parole today.

Anton Rose
district court domestic violence news toowoomba toowoomba court toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Battle looms for Capricornia at next Federal election

    premium_icon Battle looms for Capricornia at next Federal election

    News One Nation's policies on coal-fired power stations, the economy, taxation and immigration are tapping into everyday Australia.

    One Nation MP says Capricornia is ready for change

    premium_icon One Nation MP says Capricornia is ready for change

    News "It's the people who work to pay the taxes to run this country.”

    Tropical bloom celebrates all things art and culture

    premium_icon Tropical bloom celebrates all things art and culture

    News THE Tropical Bloom Festival kicked off with a boom over the weekend

    Rocky business uses 3D to simplify property management

    premium_icon Rocky business uses 3D to simplify property management

    Technology They've received government funding for their game changing app.

    Local Partners