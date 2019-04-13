Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Toowoomba man killed in Warrego Highway crash near Oakey

Tara Miko
by
13th Apr 2019 7:59 AM | Updated: 8:29 AM

A TOOWOOMBA man has died in a two-vehicle-crash near Oakey last night.

The two vehicles collided about 2km from the Oakey turn-off, at Oakey Creek Bridge, on the Warrego Highway about 9.30pm.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews and a specialty unit, and Queensland Ambulance paramedics including critical care were called to the incident by police.

A 47-year-old Harlaxton man was entrapped in the vehicle and had suffered critical injuries.

He died at the scene.

Two people in the second vehicle, a Barney View woman, 47, and a 49-year-old male passenger, were both trapped in the car.

Firefighters cut the pair from the vehicle as paramedics treated them at the scene.

The woman suffered injuries to her pelvis, while the male suffered chest injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash oakey toowoomba toowoomba police toowoomba traffic warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Capricornia candidates discuss support for Adani's mine

    premium_icon Capricornia candidates discuss support for Adani's mine

    Politics The candidates face the first big question of the campaign.

    Sisters achieve lifelong dream and open their own business

    premium_icon Sisters achieve lifelong dream and open their own business

    Fashion & Beauty The two have been overwhelmed with support so far

    • 13th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
    $25,000 pay-before-you-stay bond for Stop Adani Convoy

    premium_icon $25,000 pay-before-you-stay bond for Stop Adani Convoy

    News Fears of 'civil unrest' just one of the issues facing CQ mining town

    • 13th Apr 2019 9:59 AM
    Woman in hospital after horse fall

    premium_icon Woman in hospital after horse fall

    Rural The woman was out riding with a friend

    • 13th Apr 2019 9:49 AM